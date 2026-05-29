San Miguel Corporation Affirms Commitment to Boracay Bridge Project Amid Miscommunication

San Miguel Corporation (SMC) clarified that it has not withdrawn from the proposed P7.78-billion Boracay Bridge project, emphasizing further consultations with local stakeholders to address concerns.

San Miguel Corporation (SMC) has firmly denied reports that it has abandoned the proposed Boracay Bridge project, a major infrastructure initiative valued at P7.78 billion.

In a statement released on Friday, the conglomerate clarified that it is not backing out of the plan to construct the 2.54-kilometer bridge connecting Caticlan in Aklan to the island of Boracay. The company attributed the confusion to misinterpretations of a May 13, 2026 meeting between its chairman and local officials. SMC emphasized that the meeting was part of ongoing consultations aimed at addressing the concerns of various stakeholders, including boat owners, transport associations, cooperatives, tricycle drivers, and port workers.

The company reiterated its commitment to ensuring that the project proceeds only with broad community support and after all issues related to livelihood displacement, outstanding boat modernization loans, and changes to transport operations are resolved through further dialogue. The proposed bridge has been a subject of debate, with local officials and residents expressing fears of negative impacts on the island's environment and economy.

SMC acknowledged these concerns and stated that its chairman, during the meeting, assured Aklan officials that the company would not insist on pursuing the project if the host communities oppose it. However, SMC also noted that the project could be revisited in the future if concerns are properly addressed through comprehensive consultations. The company has been actively engaging with government agencies, cooperatives, and local groups to study mitigation measures, transition support, and livelihood programs.

SMC stressed that the bridge is designed as a controlled-access link intended to support tourism while improving the movement of essential goods, waste, utilities, emergency services, and regulated transport. It is not meant to open Boracay to unrestricted vehicle access; vehicle use would be limited to authorized vehicles under rules set by local and national authorities.

Moreover, SMC clarified that the bridge will not add hotel rooms, raise tourist caps, or change Boracay's carrying-capacity limits. Existing environmental safeguards and island-management rules will remain under the authority of national and local governments. The bridge is intended to complement, not replace, the existing boat crossing between Caticlan and Boracay.

Passenger movement through the jetty port is expected to remain operational, while the bridge would take on functions better handled through a controlled land connection, including waste movement, cargo, utilities, and emergency access. SMC argued that the project can help reduce pressure on the marine corridor, where boats and barges currently carry not only passengers but also goods, supplies, waste, and essential services. This would alleviate congestion and improve efficiency.

The project holds significant implications for the residents of Boracay, which is home to approximately 40,000 permanent residents according to the 2020 Census of Population and Housing. Currently, most basic goods must be transported across the strait, leading to higher logistics costs for residents and businesses. The bridge is expected to reduce these costs by making goods delivery more efficient.

Additionally, it will improve access for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and residents with mobility limitations, especially during emergencies and for trips to the mainland for medical care, government services, work, school, or family needs. SMC emphasized that the project is a long-term investment in the region's infrastructure and economic development, but only if it garners the full support of the local community. SMC continues to work with government and local stakeholders to address all concerns.

The company has indicated that further consultations will be scheduled to hear from a broader range of local stakeholders and guide the project's next steps. The controversy highlights the complexities of large infrastructure projects in environmentally sensitive areas like Boracay. Balancing development with sustainability and community welfare remains a priority for SMC. The company remains open to revisiting the project's design and implementation plan based on feedback from ongoing dialogues





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