San Miguel beats Ginebra 108-102 to force Game 5 in PBA Governors Cup quarterfinals

San Miguel Beermen erased a 17-point deficit with a 46-point third quarter to beat Barangay Ginebra 108-102, tying their PBA Governors Cup quarterfinal series at 2-2 and forcing a deciding Game 5 on Tuesday.

San Miguel Beer defeated Barangay Ginebra 108-102 on Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum to tie their PBA Governors Cup quarterfinal series at 2-2 and force a winner-take-all Game 5.

San Miguel Overturns Deficit With Third Quarter Surge

The Beermen trailed 55-41 at halftime before exploding for 46 points in the third quarter while holding Ginebra to just 18, overturning a 17-point deficit to take control. Ginebra stretched its lead to 61-44 in the third before George King knocked down a triple to ignite a 22-0 San Miguel run. Marcio Lassiter, Chris Ross, and CJ Perez joined the scoring spree from beyond the arc as the Beermen surged ahead 66-61.

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San Miguel continued to pull away, building an 81-70 advantage before Troy Rosario answered with a triple for the Gin Kings. The Beermen responded with another 6-0 run to extend their lead to 87-73. King dropped 18 points in the third period while Ross scored 13, highlighted by six assists, as the two led the Beermen's decisive third quarter exchange. San Miguel carried its momentum into the fourth quarter, establishing its biggest lead at 94-75.

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However, the Gin Kings refused to go down without a fight, unleashing a 10-0 run after trailing 101-85 to cut the deficit to six with 3:47 remaining. June Mar Fajardo halted Ginebra's rally with a basket, but Scottie Thompson answered with a jumper before Nards Pinto drilled a triple to bring the Gin Kings within three.

George King Seals Victory With Key Free Throws

King then provided San Miguel with some breathing room with 1:55 left, but Thompson converted two free throws after drawing a foul from Fajardo to trim the deficit to three with 25 seconds remaining. King and Ross subsequently sank their free throws after Thompson's foul to seal the victory and force a winner-take-all Game 5. King finished with 35 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block.

The 41-year-old Ross played like an energetic young gun, finishing with 20 points, six rebounds, nine assists, and five steals in 37 minutes of action. CJ Perez added 14 points, six rebounds, and six assists, while Don Trollano had 11 points. June Mar Fajardo chipped in eight points and 11 rebounds, Lassiter scored seven, Cruz had seven, Ahanmisi added six, and Brondial finished with zero. For Ginebra, Scottie Thompson led with 27 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, and four steals.

Jordan Murphy added 16 points and 22 rebounds, while Troy Rosario contributed 15 points and nine rebounds. Other Ginebra scorers included Go with 13, Cu with 11, Abarrientos with seven, Pinto with four, Gray with four, Holt with three, J.Aguilar with two, and Torres and Estil with zero each.

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San Miguel hopes to complete its comeback from a 0-2 series deficit with another win on Tuesday when it faces Barangay Ginebra in a rubber match at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City for the right to face defending champion TNT in the semifinal series.