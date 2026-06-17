The launch of San Juan's Right To Care Card program has been a game-changer for Cristina Narciso and her partner. The card allows them to make crucial medical decisions for each other during emergencies, providing a sense of security and peace of mind. This initiative is part of San Juan's broader commitment to improving its healthcare system, with investments in infrastructure, technology, and human resources.

Cristina Narciso and her partner, beneficiaries of San Juan's Right To Care Card program, express their gratitude for the initiative. Launched on June 17, 2026, the program ensures that they can make medical decisions for each other during emergencies.

This card is a lifeline, providing peace of mind knowing that we can prioritize our partner's health without hesitation, Narciso shares. The program is a testament to San Juan's commitment to holistic healthcare, empowering couples to support each other in critical moments. Beyond the card, the city's healthcare services have seen improvements, with more medical professionals and facilities available. This has led to a significant reduction in wait times and an increase in patient satisfaction.

The Right To Care Card is just one of many initiatives aimed at strengthening San Juan's healthcare system. The city continues to invest in infrastructure, technology, and human resources to ensure that its residents receive the best possible care. As the city's population grows, so does its commitment to providing accessible, quality healthcare for all





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