San Juan Knights Dominate Pasig with Record-Breaking Three-Point Shooting in MPBL

The San Juan Knights showcased exceptional long-range shooting, converting 62.1% of their three-point attempts, to secure a decisive 114-79 victory over Pasig in the MPBL 2026 Season. This win marks their eighth consecutive triumph, improving their record to 10-1 and tying them with Abra Solid North for second place in the division.

The San Juan Knights delivered a commanding performance, overwhelming the Pasig team with a remarkable display of three-point shooting in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League ( MPBL ) 2026 Season at the Batangas City Coliseum.

The Knights connected on 18 of 29 attempts from beyond the arc, achieving an impressive 62.1 percent accuracy. This long-range barrage was instrumental in building a lead that swelled to as much as 36 points, 81-45, and culminated in a 114-79 final score. The victory marks San Juan's eighth straight win, elevating their round-robin elimination record to an outstanding 10-1.

This places them in a virtual tie with Abra Solid North for the second spot in the fiercely competitive two-division, 28-team tournament, while keeping the pressure on division-leading Caloocan, which holds a 13-1 record. In stark contrast, Pasig's offense struggled immensely, managing only 2 successes in 16 three-point tries for a dismal 12.5 percent shooting. The loss drops Pasig's record to 7-4, highlighting the significant impact of the Knights' defensive pressure and hot shooting.

The Knights' offensive explosion was a balanced and efficient effort. Alongside their elite perimeter shooting, they also dominated inside, converting 29 of 42 field goals for a robust 69 percent. This efficiency stands in sharp relief to Pasig's 29 of 59 from the field, a 49.2 percent clip. The long-range assault was led by Orlan Wamar and Reyland Torres, both delivering perfect 3-of-3 performances from three-point range.

Royce Alforque chipped in with a flawless 2-of-2 from deep. Additional contributions came from Wamar, AC Soberano, and Nikko Panganiban, whose combined shooting helped build a commanding 56-37 halftime advantage. Individual accolades reflected the team's dominance. Terrence Fortea was named the SportsPlus Best Player after scoring 14 points on four triples, along with 3 assists.

He edged out teammates Michael Calisaan (14 points, 4 rebounds) and Alforque (13 points, 6 assists), who was particularly impactful, scoring San Juan's final nine points. Torres rounded out the key statistical contributors with 11 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists. The Knights' depth and control of the game allowed Coach Alex Angeles to experiment with platoon substitutions without disrupting their fluid offensive rhythm.

With the outcome thoroughly decided, even the big men saw reduced roles; Mike Phillips, a 6-foot-8 center recently named to the Gilas Pilipinas roster for the FIBA World Cup 2027 Asian Qualifiers, needed only to attempt one three-pointer, which he made, while adding 7 rebounds and 3 assists. Former MPBL MVP Justine Baltazar's national team selection further underscores the Knights' roster strength.

The MPBL schedule continues with a trip to the Pola Gym in Oriental Mindoro on Saturday, featuring a tripleheader: Binan vs. Meycauayan at 4 p.m., Gensan vs. Zamboanga at 6 p.m., and Mindoro vs. Valenzuela at 8 p.m





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MPBL San Juan Knights Pasig Basketball Three-Point Shooting

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