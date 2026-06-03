San Jose del Monte City Government Wins Double Legal Victory Against PrimeWater

The San Jose del Monte city government in Bulacan has taken over its local water district after around a quarter of its households experienced water service interruptions. The city government has won a double legal victory against PrimeWater after courts in Bulacan and Las Piñas dismissed two separate petitions for temporary restraining orders (TROs) and preliminary injunctions against the city government.

The San Jose del Monte city government in Bulacan has taken over its local water district after around a quarter of its households experienced water service interruptions.

Infrastructure Corporation, a joint venture with the Villars' PrimeWater, has been handed a double defeat after courts in Bulacan and Las Piñas dismissed two separate petitions for temporary restraining orders (TROs) and preliminary injunctions against the city government. The Regional Trial Court (RTC) of Bulacan denied PrimeWater's petition after the water utility firm failed to prove a clear legal right or urgency needed for injunctive relief against the city government's takeover of the local water district.

The court also noted that the San Jose del Monte city government's emergency measures were justified, especially since PrimeWater's own branch manager admitted to receiving thousands of consumer complaints on water shortages. The public injury to the people of the city of San Jose del Monte arising from persistent water supply problems outweighs the contractual obligations under the joint venture agreement, the decision read, noting that public welfare supersedes private contracts.

PrimeWater filed the same petition before the RTC Las Piñas where its headquarters are located, but the court also dismissed the case on Tuesday after PrimeWater failed to demonstrate a 'grave and irreparable injury' necessary for a TRO. San Jose del Monte Mayor Florida Robes welcomed the double legal victories against PrimeWater, believing these will allow the local government to focus on resolving long-standing infrastructure issues.

This affirms the authority of the local government to act in protecting the general welfare. Our people have waited long enough, and we will not allow legal maneuvers to delay urgent action, she said. The San Jose del Monte city government took over the local water district in May after around a quarter of its households experienced service interruptions. PrimeWater, however, argued that only 10,000 to 12,000 of its 130,000 customers were affected.

The court also noted that the San Jose del Monte city government's emergency measures were justified, especially since PrimeWater's own branch manager admitted to receiving thousands of consumer complaints on water shortages. that San Jose del Monte's residents have been pushing back against PrimeWater's poor service for nearly a decade. The city government of San Jose del Monte disclosed the rulings in a press statement on Wednesday, June 3





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