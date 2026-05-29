San Fernando, Bukidnon Celebrates Second Anniversary as Insurgency-Free Municipality

The Municipality of San Fernando, Bukidnon, marked its second anniversary as an insurgency-free municipality with a commemoration event held at the Municipal Gymnasium. The event highlighted two years of sustained peace, security, and development in the municipality.

The Municipality of San Fernando , Bukidnon , commemorated its second anniversary as an insurgency-free municipality on May 28, 2026, at the Municipal Gymnasium, highlighting two years of sustained peace, security, and development.

San Fernando Mayor Rogelio C. Yeke spearheaded the commemoration alongside tribal leaders, former rebels, representatives from the private sector, members of the community, and personnel from the security sector. One of the highlights of the event was the signing of the Pakigsaad or peace covenant among the tribal leaders of San Fernando in Bukidnon and the neighboring municipalities of Talaingod, Kapalong, and Santo Tomas in Davao del Norte.

The covenant underscores the collective commitment of Indigenous Peoples to preserve peace, strengthen cooperation, resolve conflicts through dialogue, and protect their ancestral domains from threats to security and development. Since its declaration as an insurgency-free municipality in 2024, San Fernando has continued to strengthen government services, community development programs, and peace-building initiatives.

Representing the Commander of the 10th Infantry Division, Major General Alvin V. Luzon, Brigadier General Christopher M. Diaz, Commander of the 1003rd Infantry Brigade, emphasized the importance of sustaining peace gains through continued collaboration among stakeholders. In his message, Brig. Gen. Diaz urged the local government unit of San Fernando and its residents to remain vigilant in protecting the youth and Indigenous Peoples communities from the influence of insurgent groups.

He likewise assured the municipality of the Philippine Army's continued support through close coordination with the LGU and other peace partners in advancing the whole-of-nation approach toward peacebuilding, development, and lasting stability. Mayor Yeke expressed his gratitude to the Philippine Army and the Philippine National Police for their invaluable contributions in attaining and sustaining peace in the municipality.

He also paid tribute to the soldiers and law enforcement personnel who laid down their lives in the pursuit of peace and security for the people of San Fernando. The event also saw the presence of Brigadier General Eufracio Malig Jr., 10ID Assistant Division Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Antonio G. Bulao I, Commanding Officer of the 89th Infantry Battalion, Lt. Col. Jesus Rosete, Commanding Officer of the 60th Infantry Battalion, and Police Colonel Oliver Navales, Director of Bukidnon Police Provincial Office





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San Fernando Bukidnon Insurgency-Free Municipality Peace Covenant Peace-Building Initiatives

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