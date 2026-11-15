San Beda vs ALTAs NCAA Season 102 Quarterfinals Preview

Defending champions San Beda seek an outright semifinal berth against Perpetual Help in NCAA Season 102 quarterfinals, holding a twice-to-beat advantage.

Defending champions San Beda University are positioned to secure an outright berth into the semifinals of NCAA Season 102 when they face the University of Perpetual Help System DALTA in the quarterfinals. The high-stakes matchup features the San Beda Red Lions and the ALTAs, with the Mendiola-based squad holding a twice-to-beat advantage in the series. This structural benefit allows San Beda to pursue an extension of their remarkable streak, which currently stands at 21 consecutive years of Final Four appearances.

San Beda Overcomes Roster Challenges

Head coach Yuri Escueta and the Red Lions leadership faced significant skepticism before the tournament began, primarily due to the loss of key contributors to graduation and injury. The departure of Yukien Andrada and Bryan Sajonia removed veteran presence from the lineup, while an injury to Nygel Gonzales forced him to sit out the entire season. Additionally, the transfer of Janti Miller further depleted the available talent pool for the defending titleholders.

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Despite these obstacles, San Beda has re-established itself as the team to beat through the emergence of new leaders on the court. Aldous Torcular has stepped up as the new heart and soul of the Red Lions, providing stability after his previous tenure at the University of the Philippines. His performance has been crucial in maintaining the team's dominance in this ongoing season.

ALTAs Seek Upset With Depth

The University of Perpetual Help System DALTA enters the quarterfinals with serious momentum, aiming to pull off a major upset against the favored Red Lions. The ALTAs gained significant confidence following their victory over San Sebastian in last Thursday's play-in encounter, which serves as a psychological boost as they prepare for the playoff clash. Olsen Racela's squad is looking to leverage this recent success to challenge the established hierarchy of the league.

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Mark Gojo Cruz is expected to lead the offensive charge for Perpetual, but the team possesses a deep roster capable of disrupting San Beda's rhythm. Jim Corpuz, Shawn Orgo, LA Casinillo, JM Tulabut, and Angelo Gelsano have all stepped up to provide added firepower and versatile scoring options. This collective depth gives the ALTAs the necessary weapons to compete against a disciplined and experienced opponent.

Andrei Ugaddan Key To Red Lions

Andrei Ugaddan remains a pivotal figure in the San Beda strategy, supporting the frontcourt efforts alongside Jimmy Reyes and JC Bonzalida. Bismarck Lina also contributes significantly to the team's interior presence, ensuring that the Red Lions maintain physical dominance in the paint. The synergy between these veteran players and the emerging star Aldous Torcular has been essential in navigating the team through a challenging season.

The quarterfinal matchup represents a critical test for both programs, with San Beda aiming to preserve its dynasty and Perpetual seeking to break through the elite tier. The twice-to-beat advantage gives San Beda margin for error, allowing them to focus on execution rather than survival. Conversely, the ALTAs must win both potential games to advance, making every possession high-leverage and intense.

Semifinal Berth On The Line

The winner of this series will either clinch an outright semifinal spot or force a winner-take-all game, depending on the final outcome. For San Beda, securing an outright berth solidifies their status as the top team in the league and eases the pressure for the next round. The 21-year streak of Final Four appearances underscores the program's consistency and resilience, which they are eager to extend further in this tournament.

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The stakes are equally high for the University of Perpetual Help System DALTA, as a victory would mark a significant achievement for Olsen Racela's squad. The team's ability to overcome early-season doubts and emerge as a serious contender highlights their growth and tactical flexibility. As the quarterfinals approach, both coaches and players are focused on executing their game plans with precision to secure a place in the top four.