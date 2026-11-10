San Beda beats Benilde 82-69 to claim Group A top seed in NCAA Season 102

Defending champion San Beda University defeated College of Saint Benilde 82-69 to secure the Group A top seed in NCAA Season 102, earning a twice-to-beat edge in the quarterfinals.

San Beda University claimed the Group A top seed in the NCAA Season 102 men's basketball tournament after defeating De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde 82-69 on Tuesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

The win avenged the Red Lions' opening-day loss to the Blazers. It also gave the defending champions the top spot in Group A despite finishing tied with Jose Rizal University at 10-3. San Beda secured the No. 1 seed through the win-over-the-other rule after beating JRU in both of their group stage matches. Both teams will enter the quarterfinals with a twice-to-beat incentive.

Also read Allen Liwag Returns for Benilde After 10-Game Absence, Eyes NCAA Championship

Andrei Ugaddan Leads San Beda Victory

Rookie Andrei Ugaddan led the Red Lions with 18 points, including 15 in the first half. He also recorded five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block. Ugaddan came out firing, hitting three triples in the first half, including a long bomb that pushed San Beda to a 46-27 lead late in the second period. The Red Lions ended the first half ahead 48-30.

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We just trained, and we really worked hard for it, as you can see. We made sure to get back over Benilde, Ugaddan said after the game. Jimmy Reyes added 12 points for San Beda. Aldous Torculas put up 11 points, while John Bonzalida contributed 10 in a balanced offensive effort.

The Blazers, who upset San Beda 77-68 in their first-round meeting, tried to rally in the third quarter. Justine Sanchez hit a triple to cap a 13-5 run and pull Benilde within 10 at 53-43. Zedjay Etulle answered with a triple of his own to restore a big lead at 60-43. Ugaddan, held scoreless in the third, opened the fourth with a three-pointer before Reyes buried another triple for a 73-53 cushion.

Red Lions Secure Twice-To-Beat Advantage

Torculas sealed the win with a two-handed slam that made it 82-64 with 1:47 remaining. Sanchez finished with 15 points for Benilde, while Jhomel Ancheta added 10. Benilde dropped to an 8-5 record and is seeded third in Group A. The Blazers will face Emilio Aguinaldo College in the next round. San Beda will face the winner of the play-in match between Perpetual and San Sebastian.

San Sebastian must beat Perpetual twice to earn a quarterfinals berth. As Group A top seed, San Beda enters the quarterfinals with a twice-to-beat advantage. JRU also holds a twice-to-beat bonus after finishing second in the group.