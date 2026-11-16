San Beda Red Lions Edge Perpetual Altas in NCAA Season 102 Thriller

San Beda defeats Perpetual Altas 73-71 in NCAA Season 102 quarterfinals. Aldous Torculas and Jimmy Reyes lead the Red Lions to a semifinal berth against the EAC-DLS-CSB winner.

The San Beda University Red Lions secured a dramatic 73-71 victory over the University of Perpetual Help System DALTA Altas on Monday, November 16, 2026. This hard-fought win in the NCAA Season 102 men's basketball quarterfinals sends the twice-to-beat Red Lions into the semifinals.

NCAA Season 102 Quarterfinals Outcome

The Red Lions opened the contest strong, establishing a 22-16 lead after the first quarter. However, the Altas tightened their defense in the second period, holding San Beda to just eight points. This defensive surge allowed Perpetual to cut the deficit to 34-30 at the halftime break, setting the stage for a contentious second half.

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Key Players Scoring Statistics

Aldous Torculas anchored the San Beda attack with 20 points, including three successful three-pointers. Dan Marcelo contributed significantly with 16 points for the Mendiola-based squad. Their offensive output proved critical in maintaining the Red Lions' competitive edge throughout the intense quarterfinal matchup.

Final Quarter Game-Changing Plays

The second half saw the teams trade blows until Jimmy Reyes hit a crucial three-pointer to spark a 7-0 run, giving San Beda a 66-62 lead. Shawn Orgo responded with free throws and another triple to put Perpetual ahead 67-66 with 3:23 remaining. Aldous Torculas reclaimed the lead for San Beda shortly after, extending the advantage to 73-67 with under three minutes left.

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Post-Game Reactions and Analyst Insights

Yuri Escueta publicly praised the San Beda Red Lions for their resilience after securing the top seed. The coach's comments highlighted the mental toughness required to overcome the Altas' second-half surge and the late-game pressure that defined this quarterfinal contest.

Upcoming Semifinal Matchup Details

San Beda will now face the winner of the quarterfinals series between Emilio Aguinaldo College and De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde. With Zed Etulle hitting free throws off a foul by JM Tulabut, and Mark Gojo Cruz and Jim Corpuz scoring back-to-back baskets for Perpetual, the game remained tight until Rey Maglupay missed a potential game-tying three-pointer, sealing the Las Piñas-based squad's exit from the tournament.