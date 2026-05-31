San Antonio Spurs Advance to NBA Finals for First Time Since 2014

The San Antonio Spurs have made it to the NBA Finals for the first time since winning their fifth title in 2014 after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals.

The San Antonio Spurs have made it to the NBA Finals for the first time since winning their fifth title in 2014 after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals.

They will face the New York Knicks in the Finals beginning Wednesday, June 3, in San Antonio. This marks the eighth different champion in the last eight years, with the Spurs and Knicks advancing to the championship dance. The Spurs' victory was led by Victor Wembanyama, who had 22 points and 7 rebounds, while Julian Champagnie scored 20 points for the Thunder.

The series saw a thrilling comeback by the Thunder, who pulled within 6 with 2:02 left, but the Spurs closed strong to advance. League MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander turned in a standout performance for Oklahoma City, with 35 points on 12-of-21 shooting plus 9 assists and 3 steals.

However, Chet Holmgren struggled, finishing with just 4 points on two shots. The Spurs' win marked a significant milestone for the franchise, which has not appeared in the Finals since 2014. The team will now look to make history by winning their sixth title. The Spurs' victory was a testament to their resilience and determination, as they overcame a tough challenge from the Thunder to secure their spot in the Finals.

The series was marked by a series of thrilling moments, including a 20-5 run by the Thunder in the second quarter and a 17-7 run by the Spurs in the first quarter. The Spurs' victory was a result of their ability to pull away early and maintain a strong lead throughout the game. The team's bench was also a key factor, with Isaiah Hartenstein coming away with a steal and Stephon Castle finishing at the other end.

The Spurs will now look to face the New York Knicks in the Finals, where they will face a tough challenge in their quest for the championship. The series will be a highly anticipated matchup between two of the top teams in the league, with the Spurs looking to make history by winning their sixth title. The Spurs' victory was a testament to their ability to adapt and overcome adversity, as they navigated a tough series against the Thunder.

The team's ability to pull away early and maintain a strong lead throughout the game was a key factor in their victory. The Spurs will now look to build on their momentum and make a deep run in the playoffs. The series was marked by a series of thrilling moments, including a 14-point lead by the Spurs in the first quarter and a 20-5 run by the Thunder in the second quarter.

The Spurs' victory was a result of their ability to pull away early and maintain a strong lead throughout the game. The team's bench was also a key factor, with Isaiah Hartenstein coming away with a steal and Stephon Castle finishing at the other end. The Spurs will now look to face the New York Knicks in the Finals, where they will face a tough challenge in their quest for the championship.

The series will be a highly anticipated matchup between two of the top teams in the league, with the Spurs looking to make history by winning their sixth title. The Spurs' victory was a testament to their ability to adapt and overcome adversity, as they navigated a tough series against the Thunder. The team's ability to pull away early and maintain a strong lead throughout the game was a key factor in their victory.

The Spurs will now look to build on their momentum and make a deep run in the playoffs





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San Antonio Spurs NBA Finals Victor Wembanyama Julian Champagnie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

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