Samsung Electronics Strike Suspension Amid Terse Talks and Bailout

Samsung Electronics union members declared on Wednesday that they would suspend a strike immediately following negotiations with the company, marking a victory in labor relations and averting job losses that could have jeopardized South Korea’s exports and microchip supply.

SUWON, South Korea — Samsung Electronics ’ union said it would suspend a strike shortly before it was set to begin on Thursday after it reached a tentative pay deal with the company, averting action that threatened South Korea ’s economy and global chip supply.

Samsung remains one of the most sought-after workplaces in Korea, but employees were angry about the pay gap with smaller rival SK Hynix and also the proposed distribution of bonuses between Samsung’s business units. An earlier notice posted on the union’s website had set the dates as May 23 to 28, but talks restarted later in the day after South Korean Labor Minister Kim Young-hoon personally stepped in to mediate.

The two sides had been at odds over how performance bonuses would be distributed between the conglomerate’s hugely profitable memory business and loss-making logic chip businesses, Reuters has previously reported. The parties reached a tentative agreement on wages and collective bargaining, with Samsung accepting the union’s demands to abolish the 50% cap on bonuses, to link bonuses to operating profits, and to formalize the changes in contracts. The vote will take place from May 22 to 27.

After days of talks that broke down multiple times, including earlier on Wednesday when the union announced that it would go ahead with the strike, Talks restarted later in the day after South Korean Labor Minister Kim Young-hoon personally stepped in to mediate. In addition, Samsung is expected to set aside about 10.5% of ‘agreed business performance’ for special bonuses for the chip division. .

The special bonuses will be paid in company stock for at least 10 years, with targets for the chip division to achieve more than 200 trillion won ($133.58 billion) in annual operating profit from 2026 to 2028 and 100 trillion won from 2029 to 2035, the document showed





bworldph / 🏆 9. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

South Korea Samsung Electronics Labor Strike Collective Bargaining Bonuses Performace Bonuses Wages

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Samsung Electronics set to face major strike on May 21 after union talks collapseUnion leader Choi Seung-ho says the 18-day strike would go ahead as management had not come round on one remaining sticking point in talks mediated by the government

Read more »

Samsung Electronics Workers Go on Strike, Threatening South Korea's Economy, and Causing Global Chip Supply WoesSamsung Electronics workers have announced a strike due to disagreements over bonus payments, which could impact the South Korean economy significantly and lead to global chip supply shortages.

Read more »

Samsung Electronics Union Suspends Strike After Tentative Pay Deal ReachedAfter days of talks that broke down multiple times, Samsung Electronics' union agreed on wages and collective bargaining with the conglomerate. The union suspended strike action from May 23 to 28 and will put the tentative agreement to a vote by its members from May 22 to 27.

Read more »

Samsung x Lazada Super Brand Day: ‘Dream Deals’ at Unbeatable PricesThe annual online sales event by Samsung, available for one day, presents its latest innovations at unbeatable prices. Exclusive promotions and limited-time offers on Samsung's popular mobile devices, home appliances, TVs, and displays are available for shoppers across Southeast Asia.

Read more »