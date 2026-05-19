Samantha Javier's Journey from Ballet to Philippine Cultural Dances

Samantha Javier's life has always been shaped by movement, starting with dance and later finding her identity, culture, and community through it. After earning medals internationally, she discovered a deeper understanding of her Filipino culture and the importance of preserving heritage through dance. She now calls Queens home and deeply connected to the Philippines, including its politics.

Samantha Javier, a recent graduate from New York University, is embarking on her journey to discover Philippine cultural dances as a master's degree student in Performing Arts Administration.

She mentions encountering the depth of dance and culture in the Philippines through dancing the Tinikling during the US Open, a significant moment for her. Her dance career began with ballet and later expanded to hip hop, leading to international recognition. She has earned medals representing the Philippines both as a dancer and choreographer. She now calls Queens home in New York, where she navigates life in one of the most diverse multicultural neighborhoods





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Dance Culture Community Heritage Performance Expressions Storytelling Metro New York City New York Queens Tirikling Tinikling US Open World Of Dance Hip Hop International Marketing Management Democracy Politics Government

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