SALO Motorcycle Food Tours Explore Makati City Culinary Scene

Chef Ria Garcia founded SALO, the Philippines' first motorcycle food tour in Metro Manila. Experience curated Filipino cuisine across Makati City on two wheels.

SALO has launched the Philippines' first and only motorcycle food tour, offering an immersive way to experience local culinary culture. Chef Ria Garcia founded the initiative to showcase Filipino food traditions through the unique perspective of moving on two wheels. The tours operate primarily within Makati City and extend to other regions like Pampanga for specialized culinary journeys. This novel concept allows participants to taste modern Filipino flavors and heritage street food while navigating the city's dynamic streets.

SALO Motorcycle Food Tour Origins and Concepts

After participating in motorcycle tours while traveling abroad, Chef Ria Garcia recognized that cities can be experienced through movement rather than mere sightseeing. She observed that no similar experiences were being offered in Metro Manila and decided to design the tours herself. SALO provides a different way to experience Filipino food culture by combining guided motorcycle rides with curated dining stops. The tours focus on connecting riders with authentic local eateries and hidden culinary gems across the National Capital Region.

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Signature Tours and Route Logistics Details

Guests typically ride on the back of a motorcycle with a trained local rider, but those with their own motorcycles can also opt for the SALO BYO Bike Option to join the guided route. The Signature Ride and Dine Tour features modern Filipino flavors and covers four food stops with approximately eight to 12 dishes. Another option, the Street Classics Tour, explores local and heritage street food favorites in the city. Safety briefings are conducted at the meet-up point, such as U-Hotels in Poblacion, before the team of drivers begins the journey through various neighborhoods.

Culinary Stops and Featured Food Establishments

The first stop often features contemporary Filipino cuisine at restaurants like Tatatito in Legazpi Village, which serves dishes like Adobong Baby Pusit and Beef Shank Kaldereta. Another classic stop is Bebeng's Barbecue, an establishment that has been operating since 1985 and is known for its grilled street food staples like pork barbecue and isaw. Participants also visit Aling Nida's Eatery, a nondescript house turned carinderia that serves hearty meals like sinigang na pisngi ng baboy. These locations highlight the diversity of Filipino comfort food available in the metro area.

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Dessert Finale at Michelin Bib Gourmand Restaurant

The final destination of the tour is often a Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant like Lampara in Makati, which reinterprets traditional flavors using contemporary French techniques. Guests can enjoy signature desserts such as a delectable tres leches cake and a polvoron with corn ice cream and white chocolate namelaka. These sweet endings provide a fitting conclusion to the whirlwind culinary tour through the city. The experience allows participants to savor creative twists on classic Filipino desserts in a cozy, neo-Filipino bistro setting.

Expanded Tours and Regional Culinary Exploration

SALO recently embarked on a longer motorcycle food tour exploring different food stops in Pampanga, capitalizing on the inclusion of several Kapampangan spots in the Michelin Guide for 2027. This expansion demonstrates the growing interest in regional cuisines and the desire to experience dining in new locations. The tours concentrate mainly around Makati but are designed to scale for longer journeys across different provinces. Participants can expect to discover a wide variety of regional specialties and culinary traditions beyond the capital city limits.