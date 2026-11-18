Sachzna clarifies her side of the ongoing public dispute with Angelica, denying allegations of unprofessional behavior and explaining her silence during the controversy.

Popular television host and actress Sachzna has issued a detailed clarification regarding the ongoing public dispute with co-host Angelica, directly refuting claims that she and the production team failed to notify Angelica of her departure from the program. The clarification came during Sachzna's recent return to the hit talk show Your Honor, where she addressed sensitive topics surrounding the transition of cast members and the subsequent media narrative that emerged.

Sachzna Refutes Claims Of Unprofessional Departure

Sachzna emphasized that proper professional protocols were followed by both the production team and the artists involved in the segment featuring Flow G and Bosx1ne. She insisted that her team, including Angelica, had communicated directly with the producer, Mr. Lito Camo, to arrange a formal exit and farewell process. She stated that there were multiple conversations and meetings held to ensure a respectful send-off, contradicting the assertion that she was left without any prior notice or courtesy.

Also read Baste Duterte vows action vs Ateneo de Davao bullying, awaits statement from public official

Sachzna revealed that she personally consulted with producer Mr. Lito Camo on two separate occasions to secure approval for the changes. She explained that her mother's teachings about respecting elders and seniors in the industry guided her decision to maintain silence rather than issue public statements during the height of the controversy. She believed that allowing time to pass would be the most appropriate way to handle the situation professionally.

The host noted that scheduling conflicts related to Angelica's political commitments may have complicated the timing of these meetings. Despite the busy schedule, a date was set for the necessary discussions to take place. Sachzna expressed confusion over the eventual breakdown in communication, admitting that she was unaware of the specific reasons why the planned meetings did not result in the expected outcome.

Advertisement

Sachzna Details Personal Impact Of Workplace Bullying

Addressing the incident at a recent awards show where Sachzna allegedly did not acknowledge Angelica, she explained her hesitation to approach the other host. Sachzna shared that she had been enduring perceived bullying for several years, which left her feeling hurt and unsure of how to interact safely with Angelica. She feared that initiating contact might provoke a negative reaction, leading to an even more awkward and tense atmosphere for both parties.

She clarified that her decision not to greet Angelica was not an act of malice or arrogance, but rather a protective response to feeling bullied over an extended period. Sachzna described her internal struggle during the event, noting that she could not bring herself to even make eye contact because of the emotional pain she was experiencing. She emphasized that her silence was a reflection of her own vulnerability and desire to avoid further conflict.

Sachzna concluded that she never felt compelled to demand an apology or engage in public confrontations because she did not believe such actions were necessary or constructive. She maintained that her approach to resolving workplace tensions has always been guided by a desire for peace and professionalism, even when she feels wronged. Her statement serves as a direct response to the criticism she has received regarding her demeanor in recent public appearances.