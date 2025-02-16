Sabrina Carpenter and Dolly Parton Team Up for 'Short n' Sweet' Deluxe Album

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter unveils behind-the-scenes photos with country legend Dolly Parton for the deluxe edition of her album 'Short n' Sweet.' The deluxe version features five new tracks, including a collaboration with Parton on 'Please Please Please.'

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter has delighted fans with behind-the-scenes photos from her 'Short n' Sweet' deluxe album , featuring the iconic country legend Dolly Parton .

The Grammy Award-winning singer shared the adorable snaps on her Instagram, including some taken inside a car, teasing fans with the question, 'How do you like the deluxe?' The deluxe version boasts five brand new tracks, including a special collaboration with Dolly Parton on a rendition of Carpenter's hit single 'Please Please Please.' The remaining tracks are titled '15 Minutes,' 'Couldn't Make It Any Harder,' 'Busy Woman,' and 'Bad Reviews.' Carpenter's 'Short n' Sweet' album was a critical and commercial success, earning her two Grammy Awards for Best Pop Solo Performance ('Espresso') and Best Pop Vocal Album. She also delivered captivating performances of both 'Espresso' and 'Please Please Please' at the prestigious awards ceremony. Carpenter's dominance in the music charts continued in 2024 with chart-topping singles like 'Taste,' 'Juno,' and 'Bed Chem.' Meanwhile, Parton remains a legendary figure in music, renowned for her timeless hits 'Jolene,' '9 to 5,' and the original version of 'I Will Always Love You.





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SABRINA CARPENTER DOLLY PARTON SHORT N' SWEET DELUXE ALBUM MUSIC COLLABORATION GRAMMY AWARDS

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sabrina Carpenter to release deluxe version of 'Short n' Sweet,' including collab with Dolly PartonLatest Philippine news from GMA News and 24 Oras. News, weather updates and livestreaming on Philippine politics, regions, showbiz, lifestyle, science and tech.

Read more »

Pop Royalty Reunited: Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter Embrace at the GrammysTaylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter, two of the biggest names in pop music, shared a heartwarming reunion at the 2024 Grammy Awards. The official Instagram account of the Recording Academy captured the moment, showcasing the pair in an affectionate embrace.

Read more »

Beyoncé, Sabrina Carpenter win Grammys as musicians honor Los Angeles'Really I was not expecting this. I want to thank God that I'm able to still do what I love after so many years,' Beyoncé says as she accepts her Grammy

Read more »

Stephen Curry-Sabrina Ionescu 3-point rematch offDespite last-minute efforts to bring back the Stephen Curry-Sabrina Ionescu showdown, it won't happen in this year’s NBA All-Star Game

Read more »

NBA: Stephen Curry-Sabrina Ionescu 3-point rematch offLatest Philippine news from GMA News and 24 Oras. News, weather updates and livestreaming on Philippine politics, regions, showbiz, lifestyle, science and tech.

Read more »

Could BMW PH (finally) sell the punchier 530i here?Pretty please, BMW PH?

Read more »