S&P Global Warns Philippines of Stagflation Risks and Higher Rates

S&P Global Ratings warns the Philippines faces stagflation as weak growth meets high inflation. The central bank may keep rates tight through 2027 to combat supply shocks and El Nino impacts.

S&P Global Ratings has identified emerging signs of stagflation in the Philippine economy, driven by a persistent divergence between sluggish economic growth and persistently high inflation levels. Vishrut Rana, a Senior Economist at the global credit rating agency, confirmed during a webinar on Friday that the current macroeconomic landscape exhibits characteristics consistent with this challenging scenario. The rating agency emphasizes that the combination of sharply below-trend growth and elevated price pressures creates a complex environment for monetary policymakers and consumers alike.

Economic Growth Slumps Amid Inflation Spike

S&P Global Ratings projects that headline inflation in the Philippines will accelerate to 5.5% this year, a significant increase from the 1.7% recorded in 2025. The credit watchdog anticipates that inflation will gradually ease in the coming years, moving closer to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas target of 3%. Specifically, S&P expects the headline inflation rate to drop to 3.6% next year, followed by 3.2% in 2028 and 2.9% in 2029. Meanwhile, economic growth has shown notable weakness, with Philippine gross domestic product expanding at a post-pandemic low of 2.4% in the second quarter.

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Drivers of Supply-Side Price Pressures

The current inflationary environment is largely attributed to supply-side shocks, including global energy price volatility exacerbated by conflicts in the Middle East. A strong El Niño weather phenomenon has further intensified these pressures by reducing agricultural output and pushing up food prices. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration confirmed that a very strong El Niño is active and expected to peak before the year ends, lasting into the first quarter of 2027. These conditions contributed to headline inflation reaching a near four-year high of 7.8% in October, marking the eighth consecutive month above the central bank target.

Regional Mitigation and Consumer Impact

Regional cooperation among Association of Southeast Asian Nations members aims to cushion the agricultural sector from the adverse effects of El Niño. Mr. Rana noted that while ASEAN-level efforts may prevent a dramatic jump in food prices, supply remains under strain. Consequently, S&P expects food prices to remain higher than the current 7% rate, which will continue to squeeze consumer incomes. This reduction in purchasing power is projected to dampen consumer demand, particularly during the first half of 2027, thereby reinforcing the need for sustained monetary vigilance.

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Monetary Policy Outlook and Future Rates

The persistent inflationary pressure has compelled the Monetary Board to maintain a hawkish stance, with the key policy rate raised to a near two-year high of 5.5% in October. This 50 basis point increase marked the first substantial hike since February 2023, bringing cumulative tightening to 125 basis points since April. S&P Global Ratings anticipates that monetary policy will remain tight through the first half of 2027 to counteract weak consumer demand. However, the agency does not expect significant further tightening, as supply-side inflation is forecast to ease over the course of 2026.

GDP Forecasts and Central Bank Response

S&P Global Ratings forecasts Philippine GDP growth to reach 2.9% this year before rebounding to 5.4% next year. The government is expected to release third-quarter GDP data on Monday, November 9, with analysts estimating a median growth of 2.7%. BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona, Jr., affirmed that the central bank remains on a tightening path as long as inflation stays elevated. However, he indicated that a wider negative output gap derived from third-quarter data could reduce the likelihood of additional rate hikes, balancing the fight against prices with the need to support economic recovery.