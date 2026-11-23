S&P Global Ratings lowered its Philippine GDP growth forecast for 2026 to 2.4 percent from 2.9 percent, the only significant downward revision in Asia-Pacific, citing weak public spending and softer domestic demand. It also raised inflation projections and expects the central bank to hike rates further.

S&P Global Ratings has sharply lowered its economic growth forecast for the Philippines this year, making the country the only Asia-Pacific economy to receive a significant downward revision as weak government spending weighs on domestic demand.

In its Asia-Pacific 2027 Economic Outlook, S&P trimmed its growth outlook for the Philippines to 2.4 percent this year from 2.9 percent previously. The new forecast is below the government's 3.5- to 4.5-percent target for 2026.

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"We lowered our growth forecast for the Philippines as the effects of weak public spending are showing up in wider domestic demand," S&P Asia-Pacific Chief Economist Louis Kuijs and Asia-Pacific Senior Economist Vishrut Rana said. The credit rating agency also downgraded its growth forecasts for 2027 to 5.0 percent from 5.4 percent and for 2028 to 5.8 percent from 6.0 percent. It kept its 2029 projection unchanged at 5.8 percent.

These forecasts are within the government's 5- to 6-percent target from 2027 until 2030. S&P still expects economic activity to recover, with growth accelerating as domestic demand improves. If the 2026 forecast holds, growth will hit a new post-pandemic low. This would extend the country's economic slowdown for a second straight year and mean the government will miss its growth target.

At 2.4 percent, the Philippines could be the third slowest-growing economy in the region this year. It is expected to trail Taiwan at 12.2 percent, Vietnam at 9.0 percent, India at 7.0 percent, Malaysia at 5.5 percent, Singapore at 5.5 percent, Indonesia at 5.4 percent, Hong Kong at 4.8 percent, China at 4.5 percent, South Korea at 3.7 percent and Thailand at 2.7 percent. S&P expects Vietnam and India to be the region's fastest-growing economies.

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Asia-Pacific Growth Outlook Revised Upward

It expects the Asia-Pacific region to grow by 4.8 percent this year, up from an earlier projection of 4.6 percent.

"Asia-Pacific should be up for another year of robust growth, overcoming high energy prices and rising global interest rates," S&P said. "We expect exports to stay strong, largely because of surging AI-related tech shipments and domestic demand should mostly remain solid, outside of China," it added. It warned that momentum from AI-related exports could soon peak amid challenging base effects and a possible slowdown in AI infrastructure spending in major economies.

Higher-for-longer energy prices, inflation and global interest rates also remain risks. S&P expects Brent crude oil prices to average 85 dollars per barrel next year, which should ease some pressure on costs and inflation. The Philippine economy slowed for a fifth straight quarter to 2.1 percent in the July-to-September period, bringing the nine-month GDP growth average to 2.5 percent. This was the economy's worst quarterly performance since it contracted by 3.8 percent in the first quarter of 2021.

Excluding the pandemic, it was the slowest GDP growth in almost 17 years, or since 1.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2009. Deutsche Bank also trimmed its growth forecasts for the Philippines until next year as rising prices and tainted confidence continue to weigh on the economy. It lowered its GDP growth estimate for this year to 2.5 percent from 2.9 percent and for 2027 to 4.8 percent from 5.0 percent.

"Q3 2026 growth disappointed at 2.1 percent year on year, underscoring the fragility of the recovery," Deutsche Bank Economist Junjie Huang said in a report on Monday. "Growth should improve next year, but tighter financial conditions and subdued business and consumer confidence will constrain the rebound," he added. Mr. Huang said governance concerns have slowed public disbursements, with spillovers to private demand.

"Sentiment remains central to the recovery," he said. Still, he noted that the economy may gain relief from remittance inflows and the information technology and business process management industry.

Inflation Forecasts Raised Amid Energy Costs

"Resilient IT-BPM and professional services activity, and recovering remittance growth should provide support," Mr. Huang said. "However, public spending plans need to translate into actual disbursements; further execution delays could prolong the squeeze on real incomes. Restoring confidence through governance reform will be crucial to a sustained recovery," he added. S&P raised its inflation forecasts for the Philippines due to the continued spillover effect of high energy costs on other commodities.

It now expects headline inflation to accelerate to 6.0 percent this year from an initial 5.5 percent projection and to 4.0 percent next year from 3.6 percent previously.

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"The increase in inflation because of high energy prices is generally dampened by policies to limit passthrough. Key exceptions include Australia, the Philippines and New Zealand, where fuel prices have risen sharply," Mr. Kuijs and Mr. Rana noted. Deutsche Bank maintained its inflation projections at 5.9 percent for 2026 and 4.2 percent for 2027. It said the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' estimates are "too pessimistic.

" "High base effects from the 2026 price surge should mechanically lower year-ago inflation in parts of 2027, although households will continue to feel the cumulative loss of purchasing power. Weak demand should also constrain firms' pricing power," Mr. Huang said. He added that weather conditions could weigh on already low harvests. The recent minimum wage hike will likely lead only to catch-up adjustments rather than a wage-price spiral, according to Mr. Huang, although second-round effects warrant monitoring.

The BSP sees inflation averaging 6.1 percent by year-end, slightly easing to 6.0 percent in 2027 before moving toward its target at 3.3 percent in 2028. For Mr. Huang, the central bank may hold fire in December before delivering another quarter-point hike in February, depending on January inflation data.

Bangko Sentral Monetary Policy Path

"October's jumbo 50-basis-point increase gives the BSP room to assess its cumulative 125 bps of tightening so far, before potentially acting again," he said. "Nevertheless, its elevated 2027 inflation forecast and guidance that policy may not yet be sufficiently restrictive suggest the cycle is incomplete," he added. He flagged potentially more hikes if price pressures continue to broaden or inflation expectations worsen.

S&P sees the BSP delivering 50 bps more in hikes to bring the benchmark rate to 6.0 percent by end-2026, before easing to 4.75 percent by end next year.

"Policy rates have so far this year risen the most in Australia, Indonesia and the Philippines," Mr. Kuijs and Mr. Rana said. "The Reserve Bank of Australia and Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas are fighting persistent inflation. " S&P also warned that higher-for-longer energy prices would imply higher regional inflation and interest rates. "The pull of US interest rates would lead to larger capital outflows and more depreciation pressure.

That would likely lead to more monetary tightening in some economies," it added. The BSP has been on a tightening path since April to contain second-round price effects. It has delivered a cumulative 125 bps in hikes, raising the key policy rate to an almost two-year high of 5.5 percent.

BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona, Jr. has said they remain on a tightening path, with the central bank also noting that it will tackle price pressures threatening to derail the country's economic recovery.