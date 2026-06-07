Ryan Bang: 'I Never Cheat' After Single Life, Thanks Family

Ryan Bang, a popular Filipino actor and host, is currently single after his relationship with ex-fiancée Paola Huyong. In a YouTube video, Ryan shared his thoughts on his relationship with Paola, stating that he never cheated and always prioritized their relationship. He also expressed his gratitude towards his family, especially his parents, for their support and guidance.

Ryan Bang na single siya ngayon, kasabay ng pagkumpirma na hiwalay na sila ng ex-fiancée na si Paola Huyong .sa YouTube, ibinahagi ni Ryan ang nangyari sa kanilang relasyon ni Paola na humantong sa hiwalayan.

"Tinry ko eh, tinry ko na ayusin. Kasi alam ko, nung panahon na 'yon, hindi ko maintindihan, ba't 'di umabot nang ganito," saad ng host ng"It's Showtime.

"Ayon kay Ryan, hindi niya inaasahan na mangyayari ang hiwalayan at naniwala siyang maaayos pa ang kanilang relasyon. "Siyempre sa relationship, meron din akong kasalanan pero I never cheat. Hindi totoo 'yun, 'yung sinasabi ng mga tao," ayon kay Ryan. "I never cheat," pagdiin pa niya





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Entertainment Ryan Bang Single Paola Huyong Relationship Never Cheat Family Support

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

USCIS Policy Memo Turns Filipino Nurse's American Dream into NightmareA new USCIS policy memo redefining adjustment of status threatens thousands of Filipino green card applicants, forcing them to choose between family separation or leaving the US.

Read more »

Suzuki e-Vitara Launched in the Philippines, Priced at P2,020,000The Suzuki e-Vitara is the Japanese brand's first battery electric vehicle, launched at the 2026 Philippine International Motor Show. It features an aggressive front fascia, a 'Metal Beast' design language, and a range of 475km. The e-Vitara is priced at P2,020,000 and will be offered in a single variant.

Read more »

Anthony Head, Star of 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' and 'Ted Lasso,' Dies at 72British actor Anthony Head, known for his roles in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer,' 'Ted Lasso,' and 'Merlin,' has died at 72 from pneumonia complications, his family confirmed. He was famed for playing Rupert Giles and Rupert Mannion.

Read more »

Actor Josh Ford Undergoes Multiple Surgeries Including Eardrum Repair, Fans Send SupportJosh Ford shared on Facebook that he successfully underwent septoplasty, uncinectomy, polypectomy, left turbinectomy, and left myringoplasty to repair a perforated eardrum and address nasal issues. He thanked supporters and noted a lengthy recovery ahead. The actor had earlier revealed on PBB that he was losing hearing in his left ear and needed the operation.

Read more »

2027 Bentley Flying Spur Facelift: Single Headlights and New S ModelThe Bentley Flying Spur gets a major facelift with new single headlights, cleaner design, and the introduction of a sporty S model with hybrid V8 powertrain.

Read more »

Beneficial Life Insurance Announces Virtual Annual Stockholders Meeting for June 30, 2026Beneficial Life Insurance Company, Inc. will hold its Annual Stockholders Meeting virtually on June 30, 2026, to approve previous minutes, confirm board actions, and facilitate remote participation. Stockholders of record as of June 8, 2026, are eligible to vote.

Read more »