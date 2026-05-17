Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga dies in hospital after trial delay

According to the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT), Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga, who was accused of being a driving force behind Radio-Television Libre des Mille Collines (RTLM) and having distributed machetes to genocidal groups, died in hospital earlier this Saturday. Kabuga fell ill earlier this year while awaiting trial. His trial was halted due to his inability to participate. Prosecutors have ordered an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Kabuga’s death.

A Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga , accused of financing a notorious radio station urging on the brutal massacres, passed away in hospital earlier this Saturday, according to the international court in The Hague where he had faced trial.

Kabuga, who was in his 90s, had been accused of masterminding the 1994 Rwandan genocide, which resulted in the deaths of over 800,000 people. Prosecutors charged Kabuga with genocide, conspiracy to commit genocide, incitement to genocide, as well as crimes against humanity. Kabuga pleaded not guilty and had declined to attend the trial, which was halted in 2023 due to his inability to participate. The court’s presiding judge has ordered an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Kabuga’s death





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Felicien Kabuga Rwandan Genocide Radio-Television Libre Des Mille Collines Trial Delay Wheelchair-Bound

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