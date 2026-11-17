Russia struck two major bridges in Kyiv and Ukraine hit the Crimea bridge for a second night, as China, the US and Russia prepare for a trilateral summit in Shenzhen on Thursday.

Russia hit two major bridges in Kyiv while Ukraine struck Moscow's link to annexed Crimea for the second night in a row, officials said Tuesday, ahead of a meeting of Chinese, US and Russian leaders.

Russia's defense ministry said it downed 1,441 Ukrainian drones in a major overnight barrage. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that more than 300 of them were headed to the capital itself. Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky had warned of major attacks in the days leading up to a meeting in China's Shenzhen on Thursday between presidents Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. US President Trump said the fighting in Ukraine would be among the topics canvassed in the talks.

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The talks come at a time of renewed diplomatic activity to find a path to end almost five years of war. European officials on Monday also joined discussions with Ukrainian and US negotiators on ways to draw Russia into direct engagement on ending its invasion, launched in February 2022.

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Overnight Drone Attacks Across Region

Fighting did not let up with Russia striking two major bridges in Kyiv late Monday, during attacks that disrupted heating and water in parts of the capital, Mayor Vitali Klitschko posted on Telegram. For the second day in a row, Ukrainian forces hit the symbolic bridge that links the annexed Crimean peninsula to Russia, according to a Moscow-installed official. The enemy has attacked the Crimean Bridge again.

At the moment, traffic is suspended, Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-installed governor of Crimea, posted on Telegram on Tuesday. Traffic had been halted on the bridge for almost 17 hours from 23:54 (2054 GMT) on Monday following a previous attack, according to the road traffic authority. Zelensky had cautioned on Monday that Russia was preparing to strike and vowed Ukraine was ready to respond to every one of their evils.

The United States has in recent weeks renewed a push for an end to the conflict but diplomatic efforts have so far failed to reach a breakthrough, with fighting grinding into another winter. Previously, talks on settling Europe's worst conflict since World War II have been held in the Ukraine-Russia-US format, with Moscow wanting to keep the Europeans out of discussions.

However, Zelensky said on Monday that representatives from France, Britain, Germany, Poland, Italy and the European Union joined an online meeting with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The Ukrainian president described the European attendees as those who will represent it in negotiations with the Russians. Kushner confirmed the talks, which he said included national security advisers from the European nations as well as EU and NATO officials.

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European Officials Join Peace Talks

Much of the focus of the discussions, Kushner said, had been on ways to facilitate direct engagement between Ukraine and Russia. US media outlet Axios reported that Witkoff and Kushner planned to take part in a meeting of European and Ukrainian officials set for Thursday -- the same day as the Shenzhen trilateral meeting.

Zelensky has raised alarm that the talks between the leaders of Russia, China and the United States on the sidelines of a regional summit could be a Yalta-like redistribution of spheres of influence for the 21st century. The Yalta summit of 1945 saw US president Franklin D. Roosevelt, Britain's Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin carve up new post-WWII territorial boundaries with little concern for other countries.

Yalta Comparison Raises Concerns

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said the presidents' meeting would only encourage Putin to continue this war. A Kremlin spokesperson pushed back on those contentions, saying that all comparisons with Yalta are political science exercises that have nothing to do with reality. To say that someone is getting together to decide the fate of the world -- that is certainly not Russia and certainly not China, the spokesperson added in the comments carried by Russian state media.

China has not provided specific details on the topics of discussion beyond safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major power relations. The White House had earlier signaled the Ukraine war was not expected to be addressed -- before Trump said on Monday that it would be.