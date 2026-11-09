Russell Brand Jailed for 10 and a Half Years for Rape and Sexual Assault

Russell Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison after being convicted of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others between 2004 and 2009. The judge called him a sexual predator who abused his fame.

Russell Brand was jailed for 10 years and six months on Monday after being convicted of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others. The 51-year-old stood in the dock at London's Southwark Crown Court as Judge Joel Bennathan sentenced him to 10 years and six months in prison.

Brand will serve two-thirds of the sentence in custody before being released on licence. The judge said Brand was a sexual predator who believed fame meant you could act how you liked, when you liked, unhindered by the rules by which decent people live.

Also read Auto Focus Multi-Brand Test Drive Festival, Nov. 12-15

Brand Sentenced To Ten Years Prison

Whatever women wear, wherever they go, indeed whatever they drink, they retain the right to say no and to demand justice from the criminal courts when sexual predators like you, Russell Brand, act without their consent, Bennathan said. Brand was found guilty on Thursday of committing the offences between 2004 and 2009. He had denied the charges. After a four-week trial, Brand was convicted of one count of rape and three sexual assaults.

He was acquitted of two other rape charges and an attempted indecent assault. The jury of eight men and four women found him guilty of attacking four of six accusers on allegations dating back to 2004. Brand was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman during a birthday party at a London bar in 2004, but cleared of orally raping her in a restroom.

Advertisement

He was also found guilty of kissing and groping another woman at a London radio station in 2004 or 2005 and of anally raping a fan at his home after meeting her backstage at one of his comedy shows in 2009. The final conviction was for sexually assaulting a different woman who says the comedian demanded a massage and pressed his face into her groin during the recording of an advertisement in 2009.

Brand was acquitted of raping another woman in a hotel room during the Labour Party's annual conference in the seaside town of Bournemouth in 1999, and of attempting to indecently assault a woman by dragging her into the men's bathroom at the London office of music channel MTV. The accusers came forward following a 2023 investigation by The Times and Channel 4 that aired accusations from women who said they had been sexually abused and degraded by Brand.

Victims Describe Lasting Trauma Impact

One of the women he was convicted of assaulting spoke in court about the impact of the crime and three others, including the rape victim, provided statements read by the prosecutor. The woman said the assault left her in shock and turmoil and made her feel like damaged goods.

For many years as his star was rising it was impossible to escape seeing him all over the media, being celebrated for his disgusting behavior against women like it was all a joke, she said. There were many times I felt visibly sick at the sight of him parading around thinking he can get away with anything. Brand stared straight ahead as she spoke out of view, hidden from the public behind a curtain to preserve her identity.

In a statement read in court by prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones, the woman in the 2005 attack said it had a lasting impact on her life. Since the sexual assault Russell Brand has managed to move on and even forget, she said. Over the years, hearing his voice on television, on social media or seeing his image made me jump.

Another of Brand's victims, who accused Brand of sexually assaulting her in 2004 and then orally raping her, said the attack had left her traumatised. Brand was convicted of sexually assaulting her but acquitted of rape. That undeserved feeling of shame and what if I had done this or done that has been carried round inside me for over 20 years, she said from behind a screen.

Another of Brand's victims, whom Brand anally raped in 2009, said in a statement read by prosecutors that the trauma often feels never-ending and that she did not report the attack at the time because of Brand's status. I felt that if I reported him, I would not be believed, she said. His fame, wealth and influence created a power imbalance which made me feel powerless.

Prosecutor Calls Brand Ruthless Predator

Prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones called Brand a ruthless, calculating, manipulative sexual predator who treated women as a disposable commodity. She told the court that Brand abused his influence and the power that came with his fame, and his trial has renewed scrutiny of how Britain's entertainment industry treats stars accused of abusing their position. She quoted from his 2007 memoir My Booky Wook to illustrate how his insatiable sex drive led him to cross the line.

Advertisement

If I want something whether it's a job or a woman I will determinedly, resolutely, remove anything that's in the way, until I possess the object of my desire, he wrote. Speaking outside court, Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy from London's Metropolitan Police paid tribute to Brand's victims, saying they have shown immense bravery, dignity and resilience.

Their courage in coming forward has not only led to this outcome but may also give confidence to others who have suffered sexual violence to seek help and report what happened to them, he added. The Met has said Brand was under investigation for two other alleged rapes, one involving a then-16-year-old girl, and the force's chief Mark Rowley said on Friday that he wouldn't be surprised if many more came forward.

Police And Prosecutors Take Allegations Seriously

Police and prosecutors insisted that fame or the passage of time would not prevent criminal charges. No matter who the abuser is, or what the situation or circumstances are, we will always take allegations of rape and sexual assault seriously, David Roberts from the Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement. Britain's culture minister Lisa Nandy said on Sunday that there was still a problem with sexual abuse in the media industry.

Brand, who rose to fame as a television presenter known for his loquacious manner and flamboyant appearance, starred in films such as Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Get Him to the Greek and Arthur. He was briefly married to pop star Katy Perry and in recent years moved away from mainstream media, relocated to Florida and built a large online following with videos mixing wellness, conspiracy theories and discussions of his religious devotion. Brand had denied ever having non-consensual sex.

He acknowledged in evidence he had dedicated a lot of his life to what he described as reckless philandering and idiocy, though he said sexual consent was fundamental. He wore a gray suit and open collar shirt with loose white tie. His long, graying hair was pulled back and knotted in a man bun atop his head. He had arrived at Southwark Crown Court in a prison van shortly after his wife, Laura, entered the courthouse without him.

Brand had been free during the trial but was jailed following the verdict and did not go home Thursday with his wife. A couple of Brand's supporters who reflected his recent conversion to Christianity held a banner with crosses that said: Russell Brand we stand with you. Christ was crucified for telling the truth. Russell is the truth.

The Associated Press doesn't name victims of alleged sexual violence, and British law protects their identities from the media for life.