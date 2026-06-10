Ruru Madrid Expresses Excitement to Work with Dennis Trillo in 'Hari ng Tondo'

Ruru Madrid is excited to be working with Dennis Trillo again in the upcoming GMA Prime series 'Hari ng Tondo'. He shared that one of his role models in accepting projects like these is Dennis.

Ruru Madrid expressed his excitement to be working with Dennis Trillo again in the upcoming GMA Prime series 'Hari ng Tondo'. He shared that one of his role models in accepting projects like these is Dennis.

Ruru also mentioned that he was initially surprised but happy to see Dennis's enthusiasm and energy. The series also features Gary Estrada, Victor Neri, and Nonie Buencamino, with the special participation of Isko Moreno. Enzo Williams is directing the series. The series is a significant milestone for Ruru as he gets to play the role of Gabriel alongside Egay, which is his first time to be part of a project with Dennis.

Ruru also mentioned that he was inspired by Dennis's work on 'Green Bones' and 'Pulang Araw' during the same time period. He believes that if Dennis can handle the challenges of working on multiple projects at once, then he can also do the same. The series is a promising one, and fans are eagerly waiting to see Ruru and Dennis's chemistry on screen.

The series is set to be a thrilling and engaging watch, and it is expected to be a hit among viewers. Ruru's enthusiasm and energy are palpable, and it is clear that he is excited to be a part of this project. The series is a testament to Ruru's growth as an actor and his willingness to take on new challenges.

He is eager to show his fans what he can do, and it is expected that he will deliver a memorable performance. The series is a must-watch for fans of Ruru and Dennis, and it is expected to be a hit among viewers. Ruru's role in the series is a significant one, and he is eager to show his fans what he can do. The series is a promising one, and it is expected to be a hit among viewers.

Ruru's enthusiasm and energy are palpable, and it is clear that he is excited to be a part of this project. The series is a testament to Ruru's growth as an actor and his willingness to take on new challenges





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ruru Madrid Dennis Trillo Hari Ng Tondo GMA Prime Enzo Williams

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pope Leo XIV Pledges Additional Efforts on Clergy Abuse, Addresses Migration and Peace in Historic Spain VisitPope Leo XIV met with clergy abuse victims in Madrid, promising further action. He also gave an unprecedented speech to parliament on migration and peace, and concluded the day at Real Madrid's stadium with 80,000 faithful.

Read more »

Pope Leo XIV Vows 'Additional Efforts' to Address Clergy Sexual Abuse in Madrid MeetingPope Leo XIV met with six victims of sexual violence by Catholic clergy during his state visit to Spain, promising that the Church will take additional steps to become a safe and spiritually healthy environment. The meeting took place on June 8, 2026, in Madrid, with the Pope assuring victims that their proposals will shape further actions.

Read more »

Pope Leo XIV Meets Bad Bunny at Bernabeu Stadium During Spain VisitPope Leo XIV held a brief meeting with Puerto Rican music star Bad Bunny at Real Madrid's Bernabeu stadium during his state visit to Spain. The Vatican confirmed the encounter, which occurred while around 80,000 people gathered for a papal gathering. Bad Bunny was in Madrid for concerts as part of his world tour. The meeting highlighted the intersection of spirituality and popular music in a traditionally Catholic country where religious attendance has declined.

Read more »

Pope Leo and Bad Bunny meet in MadridPope Leo had a brief private meeting with Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny at Madrid's Bernabeu stadium on Monday evening as both were touring Spain, the Vatican said on Tuesday, adding that it did not expect to release any photos of the meeting.

Read more »