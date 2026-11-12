Runner's Diarrhea Explained: Causes, Stress Links, and Prevention Tips

Makati Medical Center experts explain why endurance exercise triggers Runner's Diarrhea, how stress affects the gut, and simple steps to prevent symptoms.

Makati Medical Center has explained a common condition among endurance athletes known as Runner's Diarrhea, which is the sudden and urgent need for a loose or watery bowel movement during or right after endurance exercise. The explanation comes from Doctor's Corner, a feature in which medical experts from Makati Medical Center answer health questions from readers.

The condition is not limited to runners. According to the source, it can also affect people who take part in multisport events such as triathlon, as well as high-intensity and endurance activities like Hyrox, which combines running with functional workouts. This is why marathons and triathlons place portable toilets along race routes.

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How Intense Exercise Triggers Runner's Diarrhea

Runner's Diarrhea occurs because intense or prolonged exercise can redirect blood flow away from the gut and toward the muscles, skin, heart, and lungs. This shift can irritate the intestinal lining, increase gut permeability, and disrupt the absorption of fluid and nutrients.

Pre-race anxiety or stress may also contribute to gastrointestinal distress, adding another layer of pressure on top of physical strain. Makati Medical Center's experts note that these factors can combine during competition, making symptoms more likely.

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Athletes usually experience exercise-induced diarrhea without losing complete control of their bowel movements. Most have enough time to run to the toilet and relieve themselves.

Depending on hydration status, diet, and stress levels, some athletes may suffer fecal incontinence and soil themselves in the middle of an activity. The source notes that accidental passing of solid or liquid stool can also be triggered by an infection, food sensitivity, or medication.

In other cases, the symptoms may be caused by an underlying medical condition such as weakened or damaged muscles, nervous system disorders, or digestive conditions like irritable bowel syndrome.

The Gut-Brain Connection and Stress Responses

The gut-brain connection explains why stress can upset digestion in athletes and non-athletes alike. Everyday expressions such as 'butterflies in the stomach' describe the feeling of the stomach dropping, turning, or losing its appetite during nervousness or anxiety.

When faced with a stressful situation, the body releases stress hormones that can affect how digestion works, leading to these digestive sensations and issues. The source stresses that it is completely common and normal to need the bathroom when feeling stressed.

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Experiencing many of these symptoms at once can still be challenging and overwhelming, especially for athletes who are competing, trying to break records, or chasing a new personal best. For that reason, Makati Medical Center's guidance treats training as the place to prepare for mental stress as well as physical load.

Practical Steps to Prevent Symptoms and When to Seek Care

Small adjustments can make a major difference in preventing and managing Runner's Diarrhea, according to Makati Medical Center's experts. Athletes should stay well-hydrated, time their meals carefully, and cut back on hard-to-digest carbs such as onions, apples, and wheat in the days before a big race.

Other recommendations include easing into new exercise intensities, using the bathroom before starting, and practicing race-day nutrition during training to 'train your gut.' The source also describes regular, moderate exercise as fantastic for digestion.

Although Runner's Diarrhea can be an annoying feature of pushing hard for a long time, it should not stop people from moving. Readers should consult a doctor if they experience severe or persistent symptoms, blood in the stool, disproportionate belly pain, fever, dizziness, or unexpected weight loss.

With a few smart tweaks, athletes can keep their focus on the finish line rather than the bathroom. Readers with health questions can send them to lifestyle@gmanews.tv for Doctor's Corner.