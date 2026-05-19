Rufa Mae Quinto and Trevor share special moment on Instagram, honoring late husband on 10th wedding anniversary

Rufa Mae Quinto shared a photo of herself, Trevor, and their daughter, Athena, posing next to a dolphin during her birthday in Hawaii in 2024. She talked about how they usually celebrate Mother's Day, her Mom's death Anniversary, her birthday on May 28, and Father's Day when they travel. In a previous post, she mentioned that she and Athena will be heading back to their home in San Francisco, California, this year without Trevor 'physically'. In a previous post, she mentioned that she and Trevor were still gathering factual information. She later clarified that his death was not due to foul play or suicide, but rather natural causes.

On Instagram, the actress shared a photo of herself, Trevor , and their daughter, Athena , posing next to a dolphin during her birthday in Hawaii in 2024.

She mentioned that they usually celebrate Mother's Day, her Mom's death Anniversary on May 26, her birthday on May 28, and Father's Day when they travel. Rufa Mae Quinto honored her late husband on their 10th wedding anniversary and thanked him for their daughter. She shared plans to return to their home in San Francisco, California, this year without Trevor's physical presence.

In a previous post, she mentioned that she and Athena will be heading back to their home in San Francisco, California, this year without Trevor 'physically.





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Entertainment Rufa Mae Quinto Trevor Athena Dolphin Birthday In Hawaii Honoring Late Husband On 10Th Wedding Annivers Plans To Return To Their Home In San Francisco California This Year Without Trevor 'Physically'

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