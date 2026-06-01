RTWPB-NCR to Hear 14 Wage Petitions Ranging from P200 to P842 Increase

The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board-National Capital Region (RTWPB-NCR) will conduct a public hearing on June 18 to deliberate fourteen petitions seeking minimum wage adjustments in Metro Manila, with proposed increases ranging from P200 to P842. The board invites all stakeholders to participate and has set a deadline for filing oppositions.

The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board for the National Capital Region ( RTWPB-NCR ) is set to deliberate on fourteen separate wage petition s that have been submitted for consideration.

These petitions, according to a public notice issued by the board, are requesting various amounts of pay adjustments, with the requested increases ranging from a minimum of 200 Philippine pesos to a maximum of 842 Philippine pesos per day. The board has formally announced that these petitions will be the subject of a public hearing, which has been scheduled for June 18 in Pasay City.

The proceedings will commence at 9 a.m. and will be held at the Philippine Trade Training Center (PTTC) Building. The NCR wage board is extending an open invitation to all concerned parties, including workers, employers, industry representatives, and any other interested stakeholders operating within the National Capital Region, to attend and participate in this crucial public hearing on minimum wage determination.

The board emphasized that such participation is vital to ensure that the diverse perspectives of labor, management, and other sectors are thoroughly considered during the wage determination process, which directly impacts the economic landscape of Metro Manila. Furthermore, the board specified that any party wishing to oppose any of the petitions must file their formal opposition, with a copy provided to the respective petitioners, no later than June 17, the day before the hearing.

This procedural step ensures that all arguments are formally recorded and considered. For context, the current minimum daily wage in Metro Manila is P695, a figure established under Wage Order NCR-26.

Therefore, the outcome of these fourteen petitions represents a potential significant shift in the region's minimum wage structure, with final adjustments to be determined after the hearing and subsequent deliberations by the RTWPB-NCR. The hearing serves as the primary forum for evidence, testimonies, and data from both labor and management sides to be presented before the board makes its final decision, which will affect hundreds of thousands of minimum wage earners and employers across the capital region





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Minimum Wage RTWPB-NCR Wage Petition Metro Manila Public Hearing Pay Increase Labor Philippines NCR

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