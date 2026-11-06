Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Launches at EICMA With 743cc Engine

Royal Enfield unveils the Himalayan 750 at EICMA 2026, featuring a new 743cc twin-cylinder engine, Showa suspension, and Google Maps navigation in five color options.

Royal Enfield has officially introduced the Himalayan 750 at the 2026 Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori, marking a significant milestone for the brand during its 125th anniversary year. This new adventure motorcycle represents the Indian manufacturer's first foray into the 750cc engine category, moving beyond the previously launched Himalayan 450. The debut at the Milan motor show highlights the company's strategic shift toward higher-capacity powertrains for serious off-road enthusiasts.

New 743cc Powertrain Delivers Sustained Torque

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 is powered by a brand-new 743cc air- and oil-cooled twin-cylinder engine that produces 54hp and 63Nm of torque. Royal Enfield emphasizes that this powertrain can deliver up to 90% of its available torque from as low as 3,500 RPM, ensuring sustained power delivery over rough terrain. This mechanical upgrade replaces the single-cylinder configuration of the older model, offering a more robust platform for long-distance expedition riding and challenging off-road conditions.

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Showa Suspension Setup Optimized for Off-Road Travel

Handling and stability are managed by a Showa suspension setup, which includes an inverted fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The system provides 190mm of front wheel travel and 175mm of rear wheel travel, supported by a generous 205mm of ground clearance. The motorcycle rides on either cast or spoked wheels, with the front wheel measuring 19 inches and the rear wheel sitting at 17 inches, ensuring compatibility with diverse riding surfaces and terrain types.

Five Riding Modes And Digital Navigation Integration

Riders can choose from five distinct riding profiles: Road, Road Sport, Rain, Trail, and Custom. These modes modulate throttle response, ABS sensitivity, and traction control settings to suit different environmental conditions. A four-inch circular digital display provides comprehensive data, including full-screen Google Maps navigation, which aids in route planning for remote adventures. This integration of modern digital connectivity with traditional adventure biking features aims to reduce rider anxiety in unfamiliar territories.

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Five Color Options And Flagship Variant Pricing Details

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 is available in five distinct colors: Antarctic Silver, Siberia White, Viking Bronze, Aztec Green, and Tectonic Black. The first three options come with spoked wheels, while the latter two are equipped with cast alloy wheels. A Flagship variant is also available in Antarctic Silver, which includes a set of saddlebags and a top box for enhanced luggage capacity. This variety allows customers to tailor the aesthetic and functional aspects of the bike to their specific riding preferences.

Competitive Pricing Structure For International Markets

Royal Enfield has set an introductory price of £6,999 for the cast-wheel variants, £7,299 for the spoked-wheel variants, and £8,699 for the Flagship variant with matching luggage. These prices reflect the premium positioning of the new 743cc model within the adventure motorcycle segment. The pricing strategy aims to balance advanced mechanical features and digital integration with competitive value for international consumers seeking reliable long-distance touring capability.