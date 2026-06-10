Roxas Holdings Subsidiary Sells Idle Refinery Equipment for 600 Million Pesos

Roxas Holdings, Inc. disclosed that its unit Central Azucarera Don Pedro, Inc. sold idle sugar refinery machinery in Batangas to Infinity Multi Agri Development Corp. for P600 million, following the permanent closure of its milling operations earlier in 2024 due to heavy losses. The asset sale aligns with the company's strategy to divest non-core assets and concentrate on its port services and other subsidiaries.

Roxas Holdings , Inc. announced that its subsidiary Central Azucarera Don Pedro , Inc. has completed the sale of idle machinery and equipment from its former Batangas sugar refinery for a total of six hundred million Philippine pesos.

The transaction was finalized through a deed of absolute sale executed on June 9 between Central Azucarera Don Pedro and Infinity Multi Agri Development Corp., as disclosed in a filing with the Philippine Stock Exchange. According to the company statement, the purchase price will be paid by the buyer in accordance with the payment terms specified in the deed.

The assets involved are machinery and equipment previously used at the sugar refinery located in Barangay Lumbangan, Nasugbu, Batangas, which had been non-operational prior to the divestment. This sale is part of a broader restructuring following the permanent cessation of Central Azucarera Don Pedro's sugar milling and refining operations earlier in 2024. The subsidiary had suffered sustained financial losses, leading to the decision to shut down its Batangas refinery.

The closure, effective March 29, 2024, also involved the termination of employees and the winding down of all activities, carried out in full compliance with labor regulations. The shutdown marked the end of Roxas Holdings' sugar production and refining business segment, with the refinery assets subsequently earmarked for disposal to mitigate further losses and streamline the corporate portfolio. Roxas Holdings, Inc., through its various subsidiaries, remains active in related sectors despite the exit from sugar milling.

The group's business units include CADP Insurance Agency, CADP Port Services, RHI Pacific Commercial Corp., and Northeastern Port Storage Corp., indicating a strategic pivot toward port services, insurance, and commercial trading. The disposition of the Batangas refinery equipment to Infinity Multi Agri Development Corp. represents a concrete step in the company's asset-reduction plan, converting idle industrial assets into cash while shedding unprofitable operations.

Market observers note that such divestments are common among conglomerates seeking to focus on core, profitable units and improve overall financial health. The six hundred million peso transaction, while significant, likely reflects the discounted value of used industrial machinery given the plant's prior inactivity. The proceeds will presumably be redirected to support the remaining businesses or reduce corporate debt.

This move underscores the challenges faced by traditional sugar producers in the Philippines amid fluctuating global sugar prices, rising production costs, and competition, prompting consolidation and exits from unviable operations. For Roxas Holdings, the sale closes a difficult chapter but also opens a path toward a leaner corporate structure focused on its surviving port and service ventures





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Roxas Holdings Central Azucarera Don Pedro Sugar Refinery Asset Sale Batangas Infinity Multi Agri Development Corp P600 Million Closure Divestment Philippines

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