Rovelyn Baterbonia remains neutral as she waits for more information on Ateneo's response to Rene Baterbonia's fatal drowning

Rovelyn Baterbonia, the mother of Ateneo student Rene Baterbonia, who died in a fatal drowning incident, remains neutral as she waits for more information on Ateneo's response to the incident. She has yet to receive information regarding the autopsy findings and plans to bring her son's remains to Agusan del Sur once all required documents and the autopsy results are released.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Baterbonia said she has yet to receive information regarding the autopsy findings . Police probing Ateneo 's Rene Baterbonia , Divine Adili fatal drowning (I'm still waiting for Ateneo to give us initial results...

To be honest, until now, I don't know if the autopsy already has a result. ) She said the family plans to bring Rene’s remains to Agusan del Sur once all required documents and the autopsy results are released.

‘For now, I'm waiting for the result of the autopsy and then the death certificate, all of the papers. Then maybe later today or tomorrow, we will fly back to Agusan. ’ Asked whether she was disappointed with Ateneo’s response and actions following the incident, Rovelyn said she remains neutral for now as she waits for more information, noting that her son was also an Atenean.

‘At the moment, normal. Any one of us, we would not be able to accept what happened. But if we're talking about Ateneo, my son was also an Atenean. That's where he became known.

So now I will say, it depends on what they will say or what will be clarified. That's all I can say.





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Ateneo Rene Baterbonia Fatal Drowning Autopsy Findings Response And Actions

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