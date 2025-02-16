Rookie Shai Nitura Sets UAAP Volleyball Record in Adamson's Win Over Ateneo

Shai Nitura, a rookie in the UAAP, made a record-breaking debut, scoring 33 points to lead Adamson University to victory against Ateneo. Nitura's performance, which included seven receptions and five digs, secured a 21-25, 20-25, 25-12, 25-15, 15-12 win for the Lady Falcons. Despite her impressive individual achievement, Nitura emphasized her focus on team success and expressed her desire to continue improving throughout the season.

MANILA, Philippines — Shai Nitura is far from satisfied after scoring a UAAP women's volleyball rookie record of 33 points right in her first game in the tournament. Nitura's explosive debut that went with seven receptions and five digs carried Adamson to a 21-25, 20-25, 25-12, 25-15, 15-12 win over Ateneo in their Season 87 opening game at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.

'Thanks to the Lord because he gave me this talent but I won't stop with this achievement,' said Nitura, whose 33-point game also matched a Lady Falcons record first set by Angela Benting in 2009. 'I know in myself that I am capable of doing more and I will do better in the next games,' added Nitura, who had 28 attacks, four blocks, and one ace. The 5-foot-8 opposite spiker made it clear that she's not just chasing individual glory, though, wanting team success more than anything. 'I wasn't looking forward to anything like this. It's just a bonus for me. Of course, I'm thankful but the season's far from over,' said Nitura, who's also the Falcons team captain. 'We want more for the team, not individually, but for the team. Now that we tasted a victory, I think we're gonna be hungry for more.' Explosive as her debut game is, Nitura admitted that she felt the nerves at the onset of the match. 'I was very stiff at the onset. First game jitters as a rookie. I managed to compose myself albeit I was a bit antsy. Coach (JP Yude) reminded me to refocus and in a way I also woke up my teammates,' said Nitura. 'I can't afford to not speak. We were down by two sets and we still weren't making any moves so I woke them up but of course the coaches' words also helped us.





