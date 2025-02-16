Rookie Nitura Breaks Record, Leads Adamson to Thrilling Comeback Victory

Shaina Nitura, a rookie for Adamson University, set a new scoring record in her debut game, leading her team to a thrilling comeback victory against Ateneo de Manila University in the UAAP Season 87 women's volleyball tournament. Nitura's explosive performance, coupled with strong support from teammates like Frances Mordi and Jen Villegas, propelled Adamson to a 21-25, 20-25, 25-12, 25-15, 15-12 win.

Rookie Shaina Nitura lived up to the hype, setting a new scoring record for a debut game as she powered Adamson University to a thrilling comeback victory against Ateneo de Manila University in the UAAP Season 87 women's volleyball tournament. Nitura exploded for an impressive 33 points, fueled by 28 attacks, four blocks, and one ace. She also contributed five digs and seven receptions.

Adamson, trailing 0-2 after the first two sets, rallied behind Nitura's explosive performance and the contributions of teammates like Frances Mordi and Jen Villegas. They convincingly won the third and fourth sets, forcing a decisive fifth set. Nitura continued to dominate, soaring for three consecutive attacks in the final frame, giving Adamson a narrow 3-2 lead. A key moment came when Ateneo's Zel Tsunashima was stretchered off the court due to a suspected foot injury. Despite the setback, Nitura maintained her momentum, unleashing a powerful cut shot and culminating in a combination play that secured match point for Adamson. Mordi delivered the final blow, evading the double block of AC Miner and Taks Fujimoto to clinch the victory for the Lady Falcons. Mordi also stepped up in a big way for Adamson, scoring 23 points with 16 attacks, five blocks, and two aces. Villegas added eight more markers. While Mayang Nuique, another key player for Adamson, was sidelined due to an early injury, the team's depth shone through. For Ateneo, Miner, who transitioned from middle blocker to opposite hitter, led the scoring with a team-high performance. Yvana Sulit and Tsunashima each contributed 10 points to Ateneo's effort despite the loss. Adamson's 1-0 start to the season sets the tone for a promising campaign, while Ateneo looks to bounce back and regain their footing in the tournament.





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

UAAP Volleyball Adamson University Ateneo De Manila University Shaina Nitura Frances Mordi Jen Villegas Rookie Comeback Victory

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Girls' Basketball Returns to UAAP After Five-Year HiatusGirls' basketball is back in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 after a five-year absence. National University Nazareth School (NUNS) and Ateneo kicked off the tournament on Thursday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre. Adamson University and University of Santo Tomas were co-champions the last time girls' basketball was played in Season 82, but only four teams are competing this season: NUNS, UST, Ateneo, and De La Salle-Zobel.

Read more »

Rookie Nonoy Blazes Past Castro as Terrafirma Stuns TNT in Commissioner's Cup UpsetTerrafirma's rookie Mark Nonoy shines with a career-high 33 points, leading his team to a shocking 117-108 victory over TNT in the Commissioner's Cup. This win marked Terrafirma's first in the tournament, ending their 11-game losing streak. TNT's Rondae Hollis-Jefferson delivered a stellar performance with 41 points, but it wasn't enough to overcome Terrafirma's momentum.

Read more »

Baby Tams welcome new coach Miranda with victoryCabs Cabonilas and Far Eastern University-Diliman gave head coach Denok Miranda a winning debut, overcoming a late rally from defending champion Adamson

Read more »

Capital1 Solar Spikers Sign Trisha Genesis for PVL All-Filipino ConferenceFormer Adamson University star Trisha Genesis joins Capital1 Solar Spikers to bolster their roster in the PVL All-Filipino Conference.

Read more »

Finland officials visit University of Perpetual Help and Perpetual Help Medical CenterPerpetual Help pledges to help Finland with manpower needs. Officials of Finland, Perpetual Help Placement Services International Inc (PHPSII), University of Perpetual Help System DALTA (UPHSD) and Perpetual Help Medical Center-Las Pinas (PHMC-LP) met last Jan. 17, 2025 to explore partnerships to bring Filipino workers to the Scandinavian country.

Read more »

Indiana University Cuts Athletic Department Jobs Amidst Financial PressureIndiana University's athletic department is facing financial challenges due to the new revenue-sharing model in college sports, leading to the elimination of 25 positions. This move reflects the difficult choices many schools are making to balance competitive aspirations with the rising costs of paying players.

Read more »