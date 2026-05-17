Ronda Rousey Dominates Gina Carano in Record-Breaking 17-Second Submission at MVP MMA 1

Ronda Rousey made a historic return to the MMA octagon with a lightning-fast armbar submission over Gina Carano in just 17 seconds at Most Valuable Promotions 1. The event, headlined by Jake Paul’s MVP, also featured victories by Mike Perry, Francis Ngannou, and Adriano Moraes, marking an explosive debut for the new promotion.

Ronda Rousey made a remarkable comeback in mixed martial arts, securing a swift and dominant victory over Gina Carano in the headlines of Most Valuable Promotions’ inaugural maiden MMA event.

The highly anticipated clash, promoted by Jake Paul’s expanding combat sports venture, took place at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, and was streamed live to audiences in the Philippines on a Sunday evening, May 17. From the very opening moment, Rousey showcased her elite grappling prowess. In a blink-and-you-missed-it sequence, she managed to secure a double-leg takedown, effortlessly using her superior judo skills to send Carano crashing to the canvas barely ten seconds into the bout.

Once on top, Rousey wasted no time in asserting control, immediately transitioning into full mount and pinning Carano down. Though Carano attempted a scramble, briefly threatening with a guillotine choke to disrupt Rousey’s rhythm, it proved to be a miscalculation as Rousey swiftly exploited her over-exposure by isolating the right arm. It was a surgical display of dominance as Rousey coolly locked in an armbar, swiftly forcing Carano to tap out with just 17 seconds elapsed in the first round.

The seamlessness of the victory, however, didn’t diminish the mutual respect both fighters displayed post-match. Share a brief but heartfelt embrace, Rousey and Carano acknowledged the significance of the bout—a fight hyped for years but never actualized during their respective primes. Beyond the main event, MVP MMA 1 featured a stacked lineup of elite fighters showcasing their skills with notable results.

In the co-main event, Mike Perry secured a hard-fought doctor stoppage win over fan-favorite Nate Diaz, marking a pivotal moment in their rivalry. Meanwhile, heavyweight sensation Francis Ngannou continued his impressive form with a first-round knockout of Philipe Lins, demonstrating the kind of striking power that reaffirmed his position as one of the most dominant forces in the division.

Completing the slate of compelling fights, Adriano Moraes edged out late stand-in opponent Phumi Nkuta with an intense technical submission victory in a 130-pound catchweight contest. Paving the way for an exhilarating undercard, Mixed Value Promotions’ first card set a high standard for fans, living up to the expectations created by its blockbuster main event





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