Romualdez Camp Denies Masterminding Flood Control Budget Mess

The camp of former Speaker Martin Romualdez refutes allegations that he orchestrated irregularities in the flood control budget, emphasizing the collaborative nature of the budget process and challenging claims of functional control. They urge a fact-based investigation and reject attempts to single out Romualdez.

The camp of Leyte Representative and former Speaker Martin Romualdez on Friday firmly denied allegations that he masterminded the flood control budget controversy, asserting that he had no authority to unilaterally decide which projects are included or excluded in the national budget.

In a statement, lawyer Elaine Atienza, spokesperson for Romualdez, dismissed claims that as Speaker of the House, he held functional control over the budget process. She argued that such a concept does not exist in legislative procedures, emphasizing that the budget is a collaborative effort involving the Executive branch, the House, the Senate, and ultimately the President. Atienza clarified that the Speaker cannot dictate terms to the President, Senators, or any other stakeholder in the budget creation process.

The statement also highlighted that lawmakers do not release funds for projects or implement them; all these actions fall under the jurisdiction of Executive agencies. This response came after Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla suggested that the Office of the Ombudsman might face difficulties investigating Romualdez due to alleged off-the-record amendments made during budget deliberations. Remulla pointed out that not all amendments are formally recorded, particularly those inserted in small committee meetings, which could create loopholes for fraudulent schemes.

He described these unrecorded changes as miraculous insertions that appear in the final budget version without plenary discussion. Romualdez's camp countered by asserting that the national budget undergoes a rigorous multi-step process: the President proposes a budget, which is then amended by both chambers of Congress, reconciled in a bicameral conference committee, ratified by both houses, and finally sent to the President for approval or veto.

Atienza emphasized that attributing the entire budget process to one individual misrepresents how the system works. She stressed that Romualdez remains ready to address all allegations through proper legal channels and urged the public to base judgments on concrete actions rather than assumptions tied to his former title. The controversy stems from broader concerns about potential fraud in the 2024 and 2025 national budgets, with the Ombudsman reportedly probing a conspiracy to defraud the national treasury.

While the investigation continues, Romualdez's camp maintains that sweeping public accusations undermine the search for truth and disregard the collaborative nature of budget legislation. The issue has also sparked debates about transparency in congressional budget amendments, particularly those made in small committees where records may be incomplete. Lawmakers from various parties have called for clearer documentation to prevent abuses. Despite the allegations, Romualdez has not been formally charged, and his legal team insists on due process.

The case highlights ongoing tensions between the executive and legislative branches over budget accountability and oversight. As the Ombudsman gathers evidence, the public awaits further developments in this high-profile investigation. The flood control projects in question are critical infrastructure initiatives meant to mitigate flooding in vulnerable regions, but the alleged irregularities have cast doubt on their implementation. Atienza reiterated that Romualdez never interfered with project selection or fund release, and any claims to the contrary are baseless.

She called for a fact-based inquiry rather than speculative assertions. Meanwhile, Remulla maintained that the budget amendment process needs stricter rules to prevent undocumented changes. He suggested that the current system allows for ghost projects that receive funding but are never completed or even started. The Romualdez camp warned against pre-judgment and urged all parties to await the outcome of the formal investigation.

As the story unfolds, it remains a focal point in Philippine politics, with implications for budget transparency and legislative accountability. The controversy also underscores the challenges in balancing executive and legislative powers in the annual budget cycle. With the next budget cycle approaching, calls for reform are likely to intensify. For now, Romualdez maintains his innocence and cooperation with authorities





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Romualdez Flood Control Budget Budget Process Allegations Investigation

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