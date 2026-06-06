Rolls‑Royce Unveils Spectre Series II with Extended Range, Higher Power and Bespoke Luxury

The British luxury automaker expands its electric flagship, adding up to 638 km of range, faster charging, more torque and a host of custom interior touches, while keeping the iconic design intact.

Rolls‑Royce has gathered enough insight about its elite clientele to anticipate their desires before they even voice them. The company discovered that owners of the all‑electric Spectre, a sleek two‑door coupé that recently earned an industry award, usually have the Spectre as a second Rolls‑Royce in a collection of up to seven vehicles.

These customers typically charge the car at their own residences and tend to drive it alone for pure personal enjoyment, covering roughly ten thousand three hundred kilometres each year. One European owner logged more than forty‑eight thousand kilometres in just two years, underscoring the vehicle's appeal among affluent drivers.

After only two years on the market, demand for the Spectre has prompted Rolls‑Royce to introduce the Spectre Series II, a model that extends range, boosts power and adds a suite of bespoke details tailored to its discerning owners. The updated version offers a noticeable increase in electric range, now advertised at up to six hundred thirty‑eight kilometres compared with five hundred thirty kilometres in the original iteration.

Charging times have been cut by fourteen percent thanks to a re‑engineered one‑zero‑two kilowatt‑hour battery pack positioned beneath the car's low sills. Torque has also been enhanced, with a baseline figure just under one thousand sixteen newton‑metres, rising to one thousand one hundred newton‑metres in the sportier 'Spirited' driving mode.

The Black Badge Spectre Series II pushes performance further, delivering five hundred ninety‑two horsepower as standard and six hundred seventy‑one horsepower in 'Infiniti' mode, while maintaining the same peak torque figure. These figures make the Black Badge the most powerful Rolls‑Royce ever produced. Visually, the vehicle remains faithful to the original design language. New design director Domagoj Dukec, who joined from BMW, opted to retain the celebrated fastback silhouette, clean surfacing and split headlamp signature.

Instead of a redesign, the focus fell on new finishes and personalised touches. A fresh exterior hue called Ethereal Blue joins a set of twenty‑three‑inch forged alloy wheels, while the interior receives upgraded materials, treatments and countless bespoke options.

Clients can choose from more than twenty custom elements, such as a twill‑woven cabin featuring up to two point six million stitches and fifteen kilometres of thread, precision‑cut perforated leather panels, Brindled Walnut veneer and an expansive clock gallery that spans the full width of the fascia. The Black Badge variant adds a matte finish to exterior brightwork and wheels with a subtle sparkle effect.

According to Rolls‑Royce chief Chris Brownridge, the Spectre embodies the brand's core values of silence, effortless performance and abundant power, confirming that the marque is well suited to a fully electric future. Since its launch in 2023 the Spectre has become the second best‑selling Rolls‑Royce worldwide, with the Cullinan now taking the top spot. The model's success highlights how closely the company aligns its engineering and design with the expectations of its ultra‑wealthy clientele





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Rolls‑Royce Spectre Electric Luxury Car Series II Upgrade High‑Performance EV Bespoke Automotive Design

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