Rogers Sugar Inc. posted $160.4M adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2026. CEO Mike Walton highlights LEAP Project savings and resilient performance despite US tariff volatility.

Rogers Sugar Inc. announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, revealing a consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $39.7 million for the quarter and $160.4 million for the full year. The company emphasized that its operational teams demonstrated significant agility in navigating a market environment characterized by trade uncertainty and volatile economic conditions. Mike Walton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rogers and Lantic Inc, praised the staff for adapting quickly to changing trade dynamics across both the Sugar and Maple segments.

Fiscal 2026 Financial Performance Overview

Consolidated adjusted net earnings for the fourth quarter and the 2026 fiscal year totaled $14.3 million and $74.1 million, respectively. These figures represent a shift from the $19.8 million and $72.5 million recorded in the corresponding periods of the previous year. The growth in total adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year was primarily driven by increased contributions from both of the company's core business segments, indicating a robust underlying operational performance despite external headwinds.

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The Sugar segment generated an adjusted EBITDA of $31.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026. This figure reflects a decrease of $3.2 million compared to the same period last year, a decline attributed mainly to higher administration and selling expenses as well as increased distribution costs. These operational cost increases were only partially offset by a higher adjusted gross margin during the quarter.

For the entire fiscal 2026 year, the Sugar segment achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $138.3 million, marking an increase of $9.2 million from the prior year. This annual growth was fueled by a higher adjusted gross margin, though it was tempered by rising administration, selling, and distribution expenses. Sales volume in the Sugar segment for the year stood at 752,800 metric tonnes, a decrease of approximately 28,700 metric tonnes from the previous year, largely due to lower liquid and export volumes.

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Maple Segment Growth and Market Dynamics

Conversely, the Maple segment demonstrated strong growth momentum, reporting an adjusted EBITDA of $7.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026. This represents an increase of $3.4 million compared to the same period last year, primarily driven by a higher adjusted gross margin resulting from increased sales volume. The segment's performance highlights a successful response to consumer demand and effective sales strategies during the final quarter of the fiscal year.

On an annual basis, the Maple segment generated an adjusted EBITDA of $22.1 million for fiscal 2026, an increase of $0.8 million from the previous year. This growth was associated with incremental volume that boosted the adjusted gross margin, although higher administration, selling, and distribution costs partially offset these gains. Maple sales volume increased by 2.3 million lbs to reach 55.7 million lbs in fiscal 2026, driven mainly by higher sales to existing customers in the fourth quarter.

LEAP Project Updates and Capital Efficiency

The LEAP Project, a major capital initiative for Rogers Sugar, continues to advance according to plan with an expected in-service date of June 2027. During the fourth quarter, management completed a review of the proposed design for the Toronto portion of the project. This strategic design change is expected to reduce the costs of this portion of the LEAP Project by approximately $30 million while still delivering the required logistics and infrastructure capabilities.

These cost savings in Toronto are intended to compensate for some expected incremental costs related to the Montréal portion of the project. The Montréal costs are associated with the final design and commissioning of incremental sugar refining capacity, as well as unexpected expenses linked to complex engineering work and civil infrastructure of the existing building. Management expects the overall costs for the entire LEAP Project not to exceed $300 million.

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As of October 3, 2026, $229.6 million had been capitalized in connection with the LEAP Project, including $101.2 million capitalized during fiscal 2026. In connection with the revised design of the Toronto logistic infrastructure, management recorded an impairment charge of $4.8 million to the construction in progress asset in the fourth quarter. This adjustment reflects the revised capital expenditure estimates and ensures the project remains financially disciplined.

Trade Policy Impact and Future Outlook

Market volatility associated with trade conditions, specifically US tariffs on imports and related counter-tariffs from Canada, has had a limited impact on Rogers Sugar's domestic business thus far. The company is also monitoring discussions around the future of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA). The first formal review of the agreement took place in July 2026, during which the US decided to opt-out of the proposed 16-year extension, favoring the negotiation of amendments to the current agreement or new bilateral agreements in the near future.

Rogers Sugar remains closely monitoring this evolving situation and is actively engaging with different stakeholders involved in the trade negotiations. The company's leadership expressed pride in how they are stewarding the LEAP Project, staying on schedule, and making intelligent adjustments to a complex capital program. This disciplined approach to operations and project management positions the company to navigate ongoing trade uncertainties while maintaining financial stability and operational efficiency in both its Sugar and Maple segments.