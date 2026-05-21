Rodrigo Duterte fails in his appeal to the International Criminal Court, as the pre-trial chamber confirmed his charges

Duterte, who is facing three counts of crimes against humanity due to alleged killings under his Davao Death Squad and his war on drugs, had hoped to challenge the court’s jurisdiction. However, the pre-trial chamber’s decision leaves Duterte with limited appeal options.

The International Criminal Court pre-trial chamber denied former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte ’s appeal of the confirmation of his charges in a decision on May 21.

Duterte requested to appeal the pre-trial chamber’s ruling that confirmed his ICC cases last month after the chamber sent him to the trial stage in April. He filed a request for leave or authorization to file the appeal because he cannot directly go to the ICC appeals chamber to question the pre-trial chamber’s decision.

In the request, Duterte and his defense lawyers raised two questions regarding the confirmation of charges decision: whether the pre-trial chamber erred in adopting a ‘flexible approach’ and overbroadly delineating the scope of the charges, and whether the court erred in law by failing to articulate a ‘reasoned evidentiary basis’ for confirming the charges. However, the pre-trial chamber rejected the request in its Thursday decision, stating that the chamber ‘referred only to those items of evidence which it necessary to show the line of reasoning underpinning its conclusions’





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Rodrigo Duterte ICC International Criminal Court Pre-Trial Chamber Confirmation Of Charges Crimes Against Humanity Davao Death Squad War On Drugs

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