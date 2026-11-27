Rodrigo Duterte's lawyers disclosed 63 items of evidence to ICC prosecutors and victim representatives, including 17 laws, Davao City ordinances, and reports on the anti-drug campaign and alleged extrajudicial killings.

Lawyers for Rodrigo Duterte have disclosed a 63-item evidence batch to the International Criminal Court ahead of his trial. The filing, dated November 25 but released today, was submitted to the Office of the Prosecutor and the Common Legal Representatives of Victims.

The defense said the items include press articles, opinion columns, reports, lists of tables and graphics, photographs, ordinances, and legal and court documents. The filing is supported by an annex presenting document types and titles. It lists 17 laws signed by Duterte during his presidency. The laws include R.A. 10969 or the Free Irrigation Service Act and R.A. 11310 or the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program or 4Ps Act.

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Also listed are R.A. 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act and R.A. 11509 or the Doktor Para sa Bayan Act. The annex also includes R.A. 11210 or the 105-Day Expanded Maternity Leave Law and R.A. 11036 or the Mental Health Act. Other laws are R.A. 11215 or the National Integrated Cancer Control Act and R.A. 11346, which increased excise taxes on tobacco products.

The list also cites R.A. 11223 or the Universal Health Care Act and R.A. 11148 or the Kalusugan at Nutrisyon ng Mag-Nanay Act. It includes R.A. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act and R.A. 10931 or the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act. All except R.A. 10932 have been cited by lead counsel Peter Haynes in the defense pre-trial brief released on November 25.

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The other legislation mentioned in the annex is R.A. 11930, the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials Act, which lapsed into law on July 30, 2022, after Duterte's term had ended. The filing does not mention or explain how the defense intends to use each law at trial. In the pre-trial brief, the defense cited Duterte's initiatives in free healthcare, education, and extensive drug rehabilitation programs.

Duterte Defense Lists Presidential Administrative Orders

It said these contradicted the prosecution allegation that he was responsible for a widespread and systematic attack against the civilian population in the Philippines. The annex also lists two administrative orders, a 2018 board regulation and seven executive orders from Duterte's presidency. These include measures on the government anti-illegal drug campaign, the nationwide Emergency 911 system, smoke-free public places, and the 8888 Citizens Complaint Hotline. They also cover the whole-of-nation approach against communist insurgency, disaster rehabilitation, and access to medicines.

The defense also disclosed eight Davao City ordinances covering women's and children's welfare, healthcare, public order, smoking, firecrackers, drug rehabilitation and emergency response. The annex lists the ordinances but does not state the specific evidentiary purpose for each. Several ordinances were signed during Rodrigo Duterte's years as mayor of Davao City. These include Ordinance No. 005004-97 or the Women's Development Code of Davao City and Ordinance No. 002491-94 or the Davao City Children's Welfare Code.

Also listed are Ordinance No. 000060-02 or the Davao City firecracker ban and Ordinance No. 004-13 or the Liquor Ban Ordinance of Davao City. The list includes Ordinance No. 000335-10, which created the Women Health Care Clinic of Davao City, and Ordinance No. 0548-16, which prescribed the functions of the Davao City Treatment and Rehabilitation Center for Drug Dependents.

Davao City Ordinances Regarding Public Health

The annex also lists Ordinance No. 0367-12 or the New Comprehensive Anti-Smoking Ordinance of Davao City, enacted in 2012 when Duterte was vice mayor and serving as acting city mayor. A more recent measure, Ordinance No. 0100-25, established the Computer-Aided Response and Emergency Dispatch or CARED System. It was enacted in 2025, when Vice Mayor Sebastian Duterte was serving as acting city mayor.

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The disclosed material also includes reports and data more directly related to Duterte's anti-drug campaign and alleged extrajudicial killings or EJK. Among them is a media report titled 8.8M homes covered by TokHang when PNP led drug war. Other items include a report on police use of deadly force in the Philippines, comparative data on police killings, and reports from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

The defense also disclosed four media reports concerning the civilian-led EJK Truth Commission. Other items include Philippine population and death-rate data and a report titled The Cost of the Philippine Anti-Drug Campaign. The defense also disclosed a report by researcher Peter Kreuzer titled A Patron-Strongman who delivers. Explaining enduring public support for President Duterte in the Philippines.

Analysis Of Duterte Enduring Public Support

In its introduction, Kreuzer wrote that Duterte's core message is one of discipline, iron-fisted assertion of order, and submission to the top strongman's commands. The report, however, focused on explaining Duterte's enduring popularity. It asked why such a national leader has managed to win and keep the hearts of the vast majority of Filipinos and Filipinas irrespective of socio-economic class or gender.

Another Kreuzer report included in the disclosure is titled Excessive use of deadly force by police in the Philippines before Duterte.