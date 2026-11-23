Chief Justice Rodil Zalameda takes office in November 2026, pledging judicial integrity and safety for personnel following the Basilan judge tragedy. He rejects the idea of a personal court in favor of serving the people.

Chief Justice Rodil Zalameda officially assumed his role as the 28th Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of the Philippines on Monday, November 6, 2026, marking a pivotal moment for the nation's highest judicial body. During his first flag-raising ceremony as the head of the judiciary, Zalameda delivered a solemn vow to uphold the strictest standards of integrity and independence within the court system. He emphasized that his leadership would not be defined by personal ambition or a distinct judicial era, but rather by a collective commitment to serving the Filipino public with humility and dedication.

Rejection of Personal Judicial Branding

Zalameda explicitly stated that there would be no so-called Zalameda Court under his tenure, rejecting the notion of personalizing the highest court of the land. He described himself as a humble representative of the institution, stressing that his primary function is to work in tandem with his colleagues to serve the Supreme Court and the people it represents. By framing his role as that of a servant of justice, he aimed to dispel any expectations of a singular, dominant judicial voice and instead foster a collaborative environment among the justices.

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The new Chief Justice acknowledged the significance of this occasion, noting it was his first opportunity to address the Supreme Court personnel in his official capacity. He expressed deep gratitude to his colleagues and staff for their warm welcome, inviting them to carry forward their shared commitment to integrity and service in every aspect of their work. This message of unity was central to his opening address, reinforcing the idea that the judiciary functions as a cohesive unit rather than a collection of individual actors.

Addressing Safety Concerns in the Judiciary

Speaking with raw emotion, Zalameda recalled the tragic killing of Basilan Judge Joseph Wee Sit, using the incident as a sobering reminder of the mortal dangers faced by judges and court personnel. He described the event as truly saddening, yet he made it clear that the grief and outrage felt by the justice sector are outweighed by a stronger, shared resolve to continue their duties. He firmly declared that no threats or acts of violence will ever shutter the courts or silence the relentless pursuit of justice, regardless of the risks involved.

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To provide concrete reassurance to those on the front lines of the legal system, Zalameda assured judges and court personnel that the Supreme Court would not abandon them in their times of need. He committed the institution to doing everything within its power to ensure their safety and to protect their independence from external pressures. This pledge was aimed at bolstering the morale of the judiciary, acknowledging the physical and psychological toll that their work often entails in a challenging security environment.

Call for Unified Justice Sector Support

Extending his appeal beyond the bench, Zalameda called on all members of the justice sector to unite in their efforts to protect the judiciary's ability to deliver justice. He emphasized that the integrity of the legal system depends on the collective strength and solidarity of all its components, from the highest court to the local trial courts. By fostering a sense of shared purpose, he hopes to strengthen the institutional resilience of the courts against both internal and external challenges.

The appointment of Rodil Zalameda as Chief Justice follows a directive from President Marcos, signaling a transition in leadership that aims to restore and reinforce public trust in the judicial branch. As he begins his tenure, Zalameda's emphasis on humility, independence, and determination sets the tone for a leadership style that prioritizes the rule of law and the safety of its practitioners. The Supreme Court of the Philippines now stands under new guidance, with a clear mandate to serve the people without fear or favor.