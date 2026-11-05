Marcos names Rodil Zalameda as 28th Chief Justice of the Philippines

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. selected Associate Justice Rodil Zalameda as the next Chief Justice, succeeding Alexander Gesmundo who retired on November 6. Zalameda was among five Supreme Court justices interviewed by the Judicial and Bar Council for the post.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has chosen Supreme Court Associate Justice Rodil Zalameda as the next Chief Justice of the Philippines, succeeding Alexander Gesmundo who retired on November 6.

The announcement was made by Presidential Communications Office Secretary Lino Cayetano on Thursday. Zalameda will be the country's 28th chief justice. Cayetano said the President recognizes the importance of experienced and principled leadership in preserving public confidence in judicial institutions. Marcos expressed confidence that Zalameda will discharge the responsibilities of chief justice with integrity, impartiality, and an unwavering commitment to the rule of law.

Also read Marcos to name next chief justice this week

Five Justices Vied for Top Court Role

Zalameda was among five Supreme Court associate justices vying for the position. The Judicial and Bar Council interviewed Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, Associate Justice Benjamin Caguioa, Zalameda, Associate Justice Japar Dimaampao, and Associate Justice Jose Midas Marquez. Zalameda was appointed to the Supreme Court by then President Rodrigo Duterte on August 6, 2019. Before this, he served as an associate justice of the Court of Appeals for 11 years and was chairperson of its 17th Division.

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He also served as a Branch Clerk of the Makati Regional Trial Court. Zalameda was appointed as City Prosecutor of Mandaluyong in 2002 and served as a public prosecutor in 1995. He privately practiced law from 1990 to 1995. He obtained his Bachelor of Laws degree from the Ateneo de Manila University in 1987 and passed the Bar Examinations in 1988.

Marvic Leonen, the senior associate justice, previously served as chairman of the Government Negotiating Panel in talks with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process from 2010 to 2012. He was dean of the University of the Philippines College of Law from 2008 to 2012.

Leonen was Vice President for Legal Affairs for UP Diliman from 2004 to 2008, General Counsel of UP Diliman from 2000 to 2003, and Director for the UP Diliman Office of Legal Aid from 1998 to 2000. He was also former Vice Chairperson of Friends of the Earth International. Leonen was a founding member and former executive director of the Legal Rights and Natural Resources Center and the Sentro Para sa Tunay na Repormang Agraryo.

He was a member of the Alternative Law Group Network and the Free Legal Assistance Group. He graduated with an AB Economics degree, magna cum laude, from the UP School of Economics in 1983, and obtained his Bachelor of Laws degree from the UP College of Law in 1987. Benjamin Caguioa was appointed to the Supreme Court by Aquino on January 22, 2016.

Career Backgrounds of Contenders

He also served as Secretary of the Department of Justice and Chief Presidential Legal Counsel under the Aquino administration. Caguioa chaired the Inter-Agency Committee on Extra-Legal Killings, Enforced Disappearances, Torture, and Other Grave Violations of the Right to Life, Liberty and Security of Persons, as well as the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking. Prior to his government service, Caguioa was a lawyer for SyCip Salazar Hernandez and Gatmaitan in 1986.

He served as partner of the law firm from 1994 to 2007. Caguioa withdrew from SyCip and founded Caguioa and Gatmaytan Law Firm in February 2007. He graduated with an AB Economics degree from the Ateneo de Manila University in 1981 and graduated with honors from its College of Law in 1985. Japar Dimaampao was appointed by Duterte to the Supreme Court on July 2, 2021.

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Dimaampao served as associate justice of the Court of Appeals for more than 17 years since 2004 and was chairperson of its 3rd Division prior to his appointment. He also served as a Legislative Staff Officer and as a Political Affairs Assistant IV at the House of Representatives, as a court attorney of the Court of Appeals, as a senior state prosecutor at the Department of Justice, and as a presiding judge and executive judge of the Mandaluyong City Regional Trial Court.

Jose Midas Marquez was appointed by Duterte to the Supreme Court on November 16, 2021. Before this, he served as court administrator for 12 years starting in January 2010. Marquez first joined the Supreme Court as an apprentice in 1991 and later became a law clerk in the Office of Associate Justice Abraham Sarmiento. Marquez became a court attorney VI in 1995 after occupying various positions in the Offices of Senior Associate Justices Ameurfina Melencio-Herrera and Josue Bellosillo.

In 1999, he was appointed as Deputy Secretary of the Senate Electoral Tribunal. He also served as then Chief Justice Reynato Puno's chief of staff from 2006 to 2010. During this time, Marquez also held the posts of Assistant Court Administrator, Chief of the Public Information Office, and Spokesperson of the Court. Marquez obtained both his AB in Economics and his Juris Doctor degree from the Ateneo de Manila University.

Constitutional Rules for Appointment

He was admitted to the Philippine Bar in 1994. Under the 1987 Constitution, the Chief Justice, other members of the Supreme Court, and judges of the lower courts are appointed by the President from a list of at least three nominees prepared by the Judicial and Bar Council for every vacancy. The Constitution states that such appointments need no confirmation.

The Chief Justice shall hold office during good behavior until reaching the age of 70 or becoming incapacitated to discharge the duties of the office.