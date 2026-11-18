Rockstar Games denies firing staff over union activities in a UK tribunal, citing leaks of Grand Theft Auto VI secrets, as the game launches globally and union votes continue.

Rockstar Games contested claims of unfair dismissal during a final day employment tribunal in Scotland on Wednesday, asserting that the termination of twenty-three former employees was unrelated to their trade union activities. The legal proceedings concluded just as the worldwide launch of the highly anticipated video game Grand Theft Auto VI began, marking a significant moment for the US-owned developer. The former UK-based staff members initiated their claim in October 2025 after being dismissed from their positions, alleging that their union participation was the primary cause for their termination.

Tribunal Arguments Over Confidential Leaks

Thomas Cordrey, representing Rockstar Games at the tribunal, explicitly stated that union membership played no part in the dismissal decisions. The company alleged that the sacked employees engaged in gross misconduct by sharing confidential information regarding Grand Theft Auto VI on the Discord platform. Rockstar described the online Discord server as a venue where staff made disparaging remarks about managers and leaked sensitive project details to external parties. The company argued that allowing such information to circulate compromised the integrity of the game development process and the security of their upcoming title.

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The dispute centers on a Discord server with approximately 350 users, which the Independent Workers' Union of Great Britain (IWGB) characterized as a space primarily dedicated to union exchanges. However, Thomas Cordrey presented evidence suggesting that half of the server's users could not be identified as official union members. In its closing submissions, Rockstar Games accused the claimants of security negligence by allowing a hostile journalist into the online group, a move the company described as letting a fox into the hen house. This accusation formed a core part of the defense against the unfair dismissal claims brought by the former employees.

Union Representation and Protected Activity

Lawyers for the claimants argued that the 722 messages cited by Rockstar Games as evidence of misconduct were actually part of protected union activity. John Hendy, representing the sacked workers, alleged that the company monitored the chat room using two informants who passed information directly to the human resources director. The claimants contended that their dismissals were a direct reaction to the union nearing the membership threshold required for official recognition at the company. John Hendy told the court that the employer was concerned about the union gaining recognition, which would compel collective bargaining over pay, hours, and holidays.

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The twenty-three former staff members, who are backed by the IWGB, are seeking either reinstatement to their positions or substantial financial compensation. The union maintains that the company's actions were a retaliatory measure against organizing efforts rather than a legitimate response to security breaches. The conflict highlights the growing tension between major video game publishers and worker organizing efforts in the UK technology and entertainment sectors. The outcome of this tribunal could set a precedent for how large tech companies handle unionization and internal communications among their staff.

Grand Theft Auto VI Launch and Future Steps

The November 19 launch of Grand Theft Auto VI follows a months-long delay and significant controversy surrounding recent leaks from within the development team. The game is developed by Rockstar North, an Edinburgh-based studio that forms a crucial part of the Rockstar Games portfolio. The timing of the tribunal's conclusion coincides with the global release of one of the best-selling titles in video game history, underscoring the high stakes for the company's reputation and legal standing. The leaked information and internal disputes have drawn considerable public and media attention to the development process of this major franchise installment.

Looking ahead, the IWGB expects a ruling on whether the dismissals were unfair within the next few months, a decision that will determine the fate of the claimants. Meanwhile, voting on a union recognition deal for Rockstar UK employees is scheduled to continue until November 26. This ongoing vote indicates that the labor dispute extends beyond the current tribunal, with broader implications for workforce relations at Rockstar Games in the United Kingdom. The company faces the dual challenge of managing its legal liabilities while navigating the public launch of its most anticipated product in years.