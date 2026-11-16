Rockets rout Wizards 147-119 as Trae Young held scoreless for first time in 512-game career

Amen Thompson scored 26 points, Kevin Durant and Tari Eason added 25 each, and the Houston Rockets blew out the Washington Wizards 147-119 while holding Trae Young scoreless for the first time in his NBA career.

The Houston Rockets trounced the Washington Wizards 147-119 on Sunday at Capital One Arena for their fourth straight win. Amen Thompson scored 26 points, Kevin Durant and Tari Eason added 25 each, and Trae Young was held scoreless for the first time in his 512-game NBA career.

Young missed all five of his shots. Washington lost its seventh successive game after a 4-3 start to the season. Alperen Sengun contributed 19 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for Houston. Thompson, Durant and Sengun all sat out the entire fourth period of the blowout.

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Rockets Set Season High In Points

The Rockets posted a season-high point total and finished 52 of 90 from the field, shooting 57.8%. Houston outrebounded Washington 55-36 and dished out 40 assists. Alex Sarr paired team highs of 25 points with nine rebounds for Washington. Rookie AJ Dybantsa posted 16 points on 6-for-18 shooting.

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Anthony Davis scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half. The Wizards have not won since Nov. 2 against the Magic. The opening frame featured 12 lead changes and five ties before ending with Houston ahead 36-31. Washington knocked down 6 of 8 threes for the quarter but could not slow Thompson and Sengun at the other end.

Houston shot 56.5% from the field in the first half and made 10 of its 20 3-point attempts. The Rockets seized total control from that point. They outscored the Wizards 37-23 in the second period and led 73-54 at halftime. Thompson poured in 19 points by halftime and Durant had 16.

Thompson Dominates With Efficient Scoring

In the first two quarters Thompson was 7 of 9 from the field and made each of his three 3-point attempts. Washington's hot shooting cooled, its defense was picked apart and it was outrebounded 27-14 for the half. Houston dominated the middle two quarters 83-57 overall. The one-way nature continued in the third period as Washington's defense crumbled and Houston ran riot in the open court.

The Rockets used an 18-8 run to open the second half and put distance between themselves and the Wizards. Houston had 13 fast-break points in the third quarter as its lead ballooned to 119-88 heading into the fourth. The lead eventually grew to as large as 31 points during that stretch. The Wizards were never able to keep pace with a Rockets offense that was efficient from the field and steadily grew its lead as the game wore on.

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Houston's dominant second and third quarters paved the way for the blowout win. Washington outscored nobody in the middle periods while being outscored 83-57. Up next, the Rockets visit the Miami Heat on Monday night. The Wizards host the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.