Rock Hall Inducts Phil Collins, Luther Vandross, and MC Lyte

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted Phil Collins, Luther Vandross, MC Lyte, Sade, and others on November 14, 2026, featuring performances by U2 and Usher at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony took place on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, honoring legendary musicians and defining voices of multiple genres. The evening celebrated the induction of Phil Collins, Luther Vandross, MC Lyte, Sade, Billy Idol, Queen Latifah, New Order, Oasis, and Iron Maiden into the prestigious institution.

Phil Collins Emotional Induction Speech

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker inducted Phil Collins and praised his unprecedented dual stardom as a drummer and a hit-making pop singer during the 1980s. Collins, whose mobility issues and other health problems kept him from performing, took the stage slowly using a pair of canes and cried at a huge ovation from the crowd that included his daughter, actor Lily Collins.

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Collins was already in the hall as a member of Genesis, but now gets the solo honor. He has not been able to take the stage since 2022, but assured the crowd that he has not finished performing. Barker said Collins' song "In the Air Tonight" gave the world arguably the most badass drum fill of all time.

Cynthia Erivo gave a slowed-down, epic rendition of the song that brought the crowd to its feet. Minutes earlier, Barker played that drum fill himself to honor the inductee. Collins stated that he grew up just wanting to play the drums and that everything else has been a really happy accident.

Oprah Winfrey Honors Luther Vandross

Oprah Winfrey inducted the late Luther Vandross into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday night. Winfrey, whose presence was unannounced, said with relish that Vandross was the maestro of the love song and noted he was correctly named the top artist that people make love to.

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Vandross, an R&B singer with a velvet voice, was one of the definitive singers of the 1980s and the 1990s before he died in 2005. Winfrey said Vandross sang with such passion and soul it could reach something deep inside that you didn't even know needed to be reached.

Usher then took the stage and sang a sultry medley of Vandross hits, including "Here and Now" and "So Amazing." The performance provided a powerful musical tribute to the late singer's enduring legacy and influence on contemporary R&B music.

U2 Opens Ceremony with Live Performance

U2 was the surprise opener of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday night at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The band played their new single "Silencio" while surrounded by dancers in riot squad gear with helmets and shields.

The group then launched into their 1984 classic "Pride (In the Name of Love)." Singer Bono alternately raised a peace sign and fist as guitarist the Edge and the rest of the band played the song about Martin Luther King, Jr. U2 was inducted into the hall in 2005.

Hip-Hop and R&B Acts Celebrated on Stage

MC Lyte and Sade were also inducted during the ceremony, highlighting the significant contributions of hip-hop and R&B artists. MC Lyte, a trailblazing female rapper starting in the late 1980s, was the first rapper inducted into the hall.

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Hip-hop star Remy Ma did the honors for MC Lyte, calling her one of the first women in hip-hop to make sure there was room for the rest of us. MC Lyte said she was a B-girl from Brooklyn just looking for her chance to inspire and motivate young artists.

Queen Latifah and Lyte entered the hall as recipients of the Early Influence Award along with posthumous nominees Gram Parsons, Fela Kuti, and Celia Cruz. Sade was inducted as well, with the singer and her band being inducted by singer Andra Day.

Singer Sienna Spiro celebrated Sade's legacy by singing the group's beloved hit "Smooth Operator." MC Lyte did not perform at the moment of her induction but may be part of an ensemble later in the evening.

Notable Absences and Future Locations

Several major inductees were absent from the ceremony in Los Angeles due to scheduling conflicts and health reasons. Oasis, the youngest of the inductees, will not be coming because guitarist Noel Gallagher is playing a gig back home in Britain, and his little brother, Liam Gallagher, just does not want to come.

Iron Maiden will be on tour in Australia, and Collins is likely to appear, but he said he cannot play his songs due to health reasons. Key members of New Order, getting a joint induction with their previous incarnation Joy Division, will also be out for health reasons.

The show is in Los Angeles for the second straight year, and organizers have said it will be here more often. The Hall of Fame will still rotate to New York and Cleveland, where the actual hall resides, ensuring a broader national presence for future ceremonies.