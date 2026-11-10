OCTA Survey: Robredo-Tulfo Leads Duterte-Padilla 43 to 39 in Hypothetical 2028 Tandem Race

An OCTA Research survey finds the Robredo-Tulfo tandem leading the Duterte-Padilla tandem 43 percent to 39 percent nationally in a hypothetical 2028 matchup, with sharp regional and ethnolinguistic divides and 18 percent uncommitted.

A hypothetical 2028 tandem of Naga City Mayor Leni Robredo and Sen. Raffy Tulfo leads a pairing of Davao City Mayor Sebastian Baste Duterte and Sen.

Robin Padilla, 43 percent to 39 percent, in the first OCTA Research survey testing the two combinations. The four-percentage-point advantage masks a sharp regional divide. The Robredo-Tulfo tandem leads 61 percent to 19 percent in Balance Luzon and 49 percent to 32 percent in Metro Manila.

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National Poll Shows Tandem Split

In contrast, the Duterte-Padilla pairing commands 81 percent in Mindanao, against 4 percent for its rivals. The Visayas is closely contested, with Duterte and Padilla receiving 43 percent and Robredo and Tulfo 41 percent. Nationwide, at least 43 percent of adult Filipinos say they would vote for Robredo-Tulfo while 39 percent choose Duterte-Padilla, and 18 percent choose neither tandem or say they do not know.

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Among 1,170 respondents who reported being registered voters, results are virtually the same: 43 percent for Robredo-Tulfo, 40 percent for Duterte-Padilla, and 17 percent uncommitted. The figures are based on the third-quarter 2026 Tugon ng Masa survey released on Tuesday. The survey used face-to-face interviews with 1,200 probability respondents aged 18 and above, both male and female, conducted from September 28 to October 4, 2026.

It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points at a 95-percent confidence level. OCTA said the national lead appears to reflect two large but opposing regional and ethnolinguistic advantages rather than a broad-based advantage for either tandem. Neither pairing commands majority support. The Robredo-Tulfo tandem leads among Tagalog or Filipino respondents, 54 percent to 24 percent, and Ilocanos, 80 percent to 8 percent.

Regional And Linguistic Divide

Duterte and Padilla enjoy a 75-percent preference among Cebuano or Bisaya respondents, compared with 10 percent for Robredo and Tulfo. Tagalog or Filipino speakers make up 57 percent of the Robredo-Tulfo tandem voters, while Cebuano or Bisaya speakers make up 46 percent of the Duterte-Padilla tandem voters. Ilonggo respondents are closely divided, 42 percent to 40 percent.

The Robredo-Tulfo coalition appears anchored in Luzon, leading 69 percent in North Luzon, with about four in five of its voters, or 80 percent, living in Luzon. It also leads in Western Visayas at 60 percent and the Negros Island Region at 62 percent.

It leads among women, 47 percent to 36 percent; urban residents, 48 percent to 36 percent; voters aged 45 and above; Classes ABC, 53 percent to 29 percent; Class E, 48 percent to 37 percent; and college-educated respondents, 46 percent to 33 percent. The Duterte-Padilla coalition appears anchored in Mindanao and Central Visayas.

It leads 81 percent to 4 percent in Mindanao, with shares of 84 percent to 90 percent in Davao Region, SOCCSKSARGEN, CARAGA and BARMM, and 79 percent in Central Visayas. Nearly half of its voters, or 47 percent, live in Mindanao, but more than half live elsewhere, and Metro Manila is its second largest regional source of voters.

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Voter Demographics Compared

It leads among men, 43 percent to 39 percent; rural residents, 43 percent to 36 percent; voters aged 25 to 44; respondents with no formal or elementary education, 47 percent to 37 percent; and the D2 segment of Class D, 45 percent to 37 percent. Between these bases lies a contested middle. The Visayas as a whole is closely divided at 43 percent Duterte-Padilla and 41 percent Robredo-Tulfo.

Class D, about four in five adults, is evenly split at 41 percent each. Voters aged 18 to 24 are divided 39 percent to 38 percent, and high school educated respondents are split 43 percent to 41 percent. The uncommitted bloc, 18 percent nationally and more than four times the gap, is concentrated in South Luzon and among younger voters, with shares of 32 percent in CALABARZON and 36 percent in rural South Luzon.

OCTA underscored that the figures cannot yet show whether support for either tandem is rising or falling. The results reflect voter preferences at the time of fieldwork and set a baseline for a contest that is still taking shape. Mayor Leni Robredo announced in April 2026 that she would not run for president in 2028, and reiterated this on November 9, 2026, describing the matter as closed.

Candidacy Status And Caveats

She said she does not intend to return to national politics and will instead seek reelection as mayor of Naga City. OCTA said the survey was conducted more than a month before her November 9 statement and therefore does not reflect any public reaction to it. Mayor Baste Duterte has not declared a presidential bid, and neither tandem is a declared ticket. The fieldwork coincided with the Senate impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

OCTA said the proceedings are not reflected in the survey results and drew no inference about their effect on voter preferences. OCTA said the results are not a forecast and are likely to change as the impeachment trial proceeds and as candidacies, alliances, and public issues develop. The group said that with the lead slight, the uncommitted bloc large, and the impeachment trial unresolved, the matchup remains an early and open baseline, not a prediction of the May 2028 outcome.