Robredo Rules Out 2028 Presidential Run, Backs Pangilinan and Aquino

Naga City Mayor Leni Robredo says she will not run for president in 2028, citing self-assessed limitations, and instead names Kiko Pangilinan, Bam Aquino, and other local leaders as strong potential candidates.

Naga City Mayor Leni Robredo on Monday reiterated that she will not run for president in the 2028 national elections. In a radio interview on RMN DWNX Naga, she said a potential presidential run is closed and nothing can change her mind.

She also said she is not politically savvy enough for a national position. Robredo had already said in April that she would not seek a second presidential run and would rather work on her reelection as Naga mayor in 2028. On Monday, she said her decision comes from self-assessment and recognizing her own limitations, and she is open to supporting anyone who is capable and deserving. Among possible contenders, Robredo named local government officials she considers strong.

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Robredo Names Possible 2028 Presidential Contenders

She cited Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte and Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto. She also noted that Senator Risa Hontiveros has expressed interest in the presidency. Robredo added that there are potential contenders from her political party. She mentioned incumbent Senator Kiko Pangilinan and former Liberal Party member Bam Aquino.

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In the 2025 elections, she endorsed Pangilinan and Aquino for the Senate during a kick-off rally in Dasmariñas, Cavite on February 11, 2025. Reacting to political surveys where she continues to rank among presidential choices, Robredo expressed gratitude for the public trust. She described the support as a carryover from her 2022 campaign. Still, she said her decision stands because of her own assessment of her shortcomings.

Surveys on potential 2028 presidential contenders have consistently shown Robredo as the closest rival to Vice President Sara Duterte. Duterte declared her intention to run for president as early as February this year. Robredo was a distant second in the 2022 presidential elections with 15 million votes, against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. with 31.6 million. After her 2022 loss, Robredo focused on her Angat Buhay Foundation before returning to politics in 2025.

Robredo Cites Lack of Political Savvy for National Role

She ran for Naga mayor and won. She served as vice president during the Rodrigo Duterte administration. In her Monday interview, Robredo said she knows she would not withstand national politics. She said she is still not well-versed in dealing with politicians.

She also reflected on her experience in both national and local office, noting the two roles are vastly different. She emphasized that the country next leader must have the strength and resolve to handle national-level challenges, especially since the job requires overseeing the whole system of government.