Roble Shipping Inc. inaugurates M/V Mother Immaculate Stars on the Cebu-Ormoc route, prioritizing long-term fuel savings and stability despite higher initial costs for the new 1,000-passenger vessel.

Roble Shipping Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer José Emery Joy Roble announced the strategic decision to invest in a brand-new vessel, M/V Mother Immaculate Stars, rather than refurbishing an older ship. The company inaugurated and blessed its newest 38th fleet member on Sunday, Nov. 22, marking a significant step in modernizing its domestic shipping operations. This move highlights a long-term financial strategy that trades higher initial capital expenditure for reduced operational costs over time.

Strategic Shift to New Fleet Construction

The primary driver behind the acquisition of M/V Mother Immaculate Stars is the substantial savings in fuel consumption and maintenance costs associated with new builds. Roble noted that while constructing a new vessel requires a significantly larger initial investment, the long-term operating expenses are lower due to the reduced need for frequent repairs. This economic rationale aligns with the company's goal to optimize its financial efficiency while maintaining high service standards for its passengers and cargo clients.

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Roble Shipping's newest 1,000-passenger vessel is designed to traverse the Cebu-Ormoc route vice versa, offering enhanced efficiency. The decision reflects a broader industry trend where carriers prioritize new builds to mitigate the rising costs of maintaining aging fleets. By focusing on fuel efficiency, the company aims to provide more competitive pricing and reliable service schedules in the competitive Philippine domestic shipping market.

Design Adaptations for Changing Sea Conditions

Climate change has become a critical factor in the design specifications of the new vessel, particularly regarding rising tide levels. Roble explained that historical tide levels, which previously reached around 1.8 meters, have increased to between 2.3 and 2.4 meters. These changing sea conditions necessitate a vessel with greater stability and a higher freeboard to ensure safe and comfortable operations. The larger dimensions of the new ship help mitigate the impact of rougher seas caused by these environmental shifts.

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The M/V Mother Immaculate Stars measures approximately 94 meters in length and 20 meters in width, with a gross tonnage of about 2,950 tons. These dimensions allow it to provide passengers with greater stability compared to smaller ships that may move more noticeably in changing sea conditions. The vessel features two passenger decks and is engineered to transport both passengers and rolling cargo, balancing capacity with safety in an increasingly volatile maritime environment.

Fleet Specifications and Operational Schedule

The new vessel is equipped with comprehensive amenities to enhance the passenger experience, including spacious seating, exclusive suites, a modern lobby, a dining hall, a canteen, a bar, and an onboard chapel. Designed to accommodate up to 1,000 passengers, the ship aims to set a new standard for comfort on the Cebu-Ormoc route. Roble confirmed that the vessel will operate with one round trip daily, departing Cebu at 10 p.m. and Ormoc at 11 a.m. to optimize transit times and passenger convenience.

Construction of the M/V Mother Immaculate Stars began in China and required 14 months of intensive work. The completion was delayed by three months, and the delivery faced an additional two-month postponement due to adverse weather conditions. Despite these setbacks, the vessel is now fully operational, ready to serve the high-traffic inter-island corridor with improved reliability and passenger facilities.

Leadership Continuity and Corporate Heritage

During the inauguration, Roble traced the company's roots to its origins in cargo-handling operations. His late father, Engr. Jose Pepe L. Roble Jr., acquired the company's first vessel, M/V Marao, before expanding into passenger services. The current fleet includes notable ships such as the Marao, Crystal Stars, Glorious Stars, Immaculate Stars, and Joyful Stars. This heritage underscores a multi-generational commitment to maritime transport in the Philippines, emphasizing integrity and public service.

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Roble emphasized that the company has weathered storms and the global pandemic through perseverance and a dedication to protecting passengers' lives. He highlighted Roble Shipping's humanitarian efforts, including partnerships with the Philippine Red Cross, maritime environmental protection initiatives, and internship programs with local universities. These activities reflect the company's view of shipping as a public trust, a philosophy instilled by its founder.

Stakeholder Endorsement at Inauguration

The ceremonial toast and bottle-breaking ceremony at the vessel's bow were attended by prominent local leaders and dignitaries. Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival, Philippine Red Cross Chairman and former senator Richard Gordon, and Cordova Mayor Cesar Didoy Suan, president of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines Cebu chapter, were among the guests. Their presence signifies strong community and governmental support for the company's expansion and modernization efforts.

The inauguration of M/V Mother Immaculate Stars represents more than just a fleet addition; it symbolizes Roble Shipping's commitment to safety, efficiency, and service excellence. As the company continues to adapt to environmental challenges and market demands, this new vessel stands as a testament to its long-term vision. The enhanced capabilities of the 38th ship in the fleet will undoubtedly strengthen Roble Shipping's position in the domestic shipping industry for years to come.