Rose Pharmacy, owned by Robinsons Retail Holdings, has opened its 500th store at Robinsons Galleria Cebu, expanding its network in the Visayas and Mindanao as its parent company invests further in healthcare retail.

Rose Pharmacy has opened its 500th store at Robinsons Galleria Cebu, marking a major expansion milestone for the drugstore chain owned by Gokongwei-family led Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc. (RRHI).

The milestone branch in Cebu City expands Rose Pharmacy's footprint in the Visayas and Mindanao as its parent company strengthens its healthcare retail business. The chain was founded by the Lim family in Cebu City in 1952 and began as a single neighborhood drugstore. It grew into one of the country's leading drugstore retailers with a particularly strong presence in the Visayas and Mindanao.

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Rose Pharmacy Expands Through Robinsons Acquisition

Rose Pharmacy entered a new phase of expansion in 2020 when it was acquired by Robinsons Retail through South Star Drug Inc., giving the business access to the group's resources and retail network. The latest opening follows Rose Pharmacy's 400th store in January 2024, which opened at Nustar Resort and Casino in Cebu City. The 500th store milestone represents continued growth for the regional chain. Rose Pharmacy General Manager Michael So described the opening as a defining moment.

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From a single neighborhood pharmacy in Cebu, we have grown into one of the largest regional drugstore chains in the Visayas and Mindanao, made possible by the trust of the communities we serve, he said. Mariel Crisostomo, RRHI Drugstore Segment Group General Manager, said reaching 500 stores reflects the strength of the Rose Pharmacy brand and the growing demand for accessible healthcare.

Together with Robinsons Retail's scale and capabilities, we are well-positioned to expand our reach and serve more Filipino communities, she said. Robinsons Retail President and Chief Executive Officer Stanley C. Co said healthcare retail would remain a focus of the group's investments. Healthcare remains one of the most resilient consumer sectors, and Rose Pharmacy's 500-store milestone underscores the strength of its business and growth potential, Mr. Co said.

Rose Pharmacy Diversifies Product Offerings

We will continue investing in healthcare retail to improve access while creating long-term value for our customers and stakeholders, he added. Beyond prescription and over-the-counter medicines, Rose Pharmacy has expanded its product offerings to include generic drugs, wellness products, personal care items and beauty products. These include affordable alternatives through its Rose Pharmacy Generics line and private-label personal care and beauty products under Mannings Guardian.

The company said it would continue expanding its reach to improve customer experience and invest in healthcare, wellness and beauty retail. Robinsons Retail operates more than 2,700 stores nationwide across various retail formats, including food, department stores, do-it-yourself and hardware, appliances and electronics, beauty, pet retail and lifestyle businesses. It also has 2,100 franchised TGP outlets. Apart from Rose Pharmacy, RRHI operates Southstar Drug and The Generics Pharmacy (TGP), the latter through a franchise network.

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RRHI Delisting Boosts Drugstore Segment Sales

The drugstore segment recorded P39.6 billion in net sales in 2025, up 10.5% from P35.83 billion a year earlier, supported by higher same-store sales and network expansion. RRHI voluntarily delisted from the Philippine Stock Exchange on Aug. 31, 2026, after JE Holdings Inc., the Gokongwei family's privately held investment vehicle, bought out more than 99 percent of the company's shares. The buyout left RRHI with a public float of 0.31 percent, well below the PSE's minimum requirement of 20 percent.

The company said the 500-store milestone highlights the strategic role of healthcare retail in its diversified business portfolio.