Robinsons Land Corp. partners with ACMobility for nationwide EV charging initiative

Robinsons Land Corp. has partnered with ACMobility to deploy 500 electric vehicle charging stations across its properties nationwide this year. The initiative aims to address the lack of reliable charging infrastructure and support the transition to electric vehicles.

Robinsons Land Corp. , one of the Philippines' leading urban development corporations, announces a partnership with ACMobility, a leading mobility technology firm, to deploy 500 electric vehicle charging stations across its properties nationwide this year.

The agreement aims to address the lack of reliable charging infrastructure by offering EV charging facilities in malls, offices, hotels, residential developments, and destination estates. GoCharge, RLC's branded EV charging initiative, supports private EV owners, commercial fleets, tenants, residents, hotel guests, and other visitors. This partnership is part of RLC's broader sustainability initiatives, which include renewable energy adoption, green building programs, energy efficiency, and water management projects





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Acmobility Electric Vehicles Charging Stations Robinsons Land Corp. EV Charging Initiative Gocharge Sustainability Initiatives

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