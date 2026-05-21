Robinsons Land Corp. and FedEx Partner for Clark Landfill for Increased Cargo Movement and Regional Supply Chain Networks

Robinsons Land Corp. and Asian Infrastructure and Holdings Corp. have announced the commencement of construction on a new logistics hub in Clark, Pampanga, for FedEx Corp. to support the growing regional trade and distribution network outside Metro Manila.

Robinsons Land Corp. and Asian Infrastructure and Holdings Corp. have commenced construction on a new logistics hub for FedEx Corp. in Clark , Pampanga , to leverage the expanding regional trade and distribution network outside Metro Manila.

The 15-hectare complex, developed through their joint venture RL Clark Logistix Inc., is anticipated to complete by the first quarter of 2028 and will offer nearly 78,000 square meters of gross floor area. Strategically positioned near Clark International Airport, the logistics hub aims to facilitate increased cargo movement and strengthen regional supply chain networks in Central Luzon.

Robinsons Land, expanding its logistics and industrial footprint through Robinsons Logistix and Industrials Inc., aspires to create diversified recurring income streams through the project. The logistics hub will serve as a large-format, customized facility for FedEx, thereby solidifying Clark's role as a significant transportation gateway outside Metro Manila. Recognizing the significance of well-positioned, future-ready logistics facilities, Robinsons Land senior vice president and Robinsons Logistix and Industrials general-manager Cora Ang Ley underscored the company's commitment to developing such infrastructure





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Robinsons Land Corp. Asian Infrastructure And Holdings Corp. Fedex Corp. Clark Pampanga Clark International Airport Regional Supply Chain Networks Central Luzon New Logistics Hub

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