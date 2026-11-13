Robinsons Department Store Pre-Holiday Sale Runs November 13 to 17 With Up to 70% Off

Robinsons Department Store launches its Pre-Holiday Sale from November 13 to 17 with up to 70% off, 4 PM to 6 PM flash deals, and 0% installment options nationwide.

Robinsons Department Store is kicking off the holiday shopping season with its Pre-Holiday Sale, which runs from November 13 to 17 at its locations nationwide. The retailer is offering up to 70% off on select items, ₱200 off qualifying purchases, a free mini bag for a minimum single-receipt spend of ₱5,000 from 4 PM to 6 PM, bonus Go Rewards points, GCash discounts, and 0% interest installment options. The promotion is positioned as a way for shoppers to plan holiday purchases around their payday.

Robinsons Department Store says the sale is aimed at shoppers who are looking for gifts, home essentials, or a treat after a demanding stretch of work. The sale features exclusive payday discounts, reward point boosts, and limited-time freebies, with the 4 PM to 6 PM window serving as the main flash promotion period.

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Power Hour Flash Deals and Mini Bag Collection

Robinsons Department Store is running its 4 PM to 6 PM flash window from November 13 to 17 and again from November 27 to 30. During these two-hour periods, shoppers who spend a minimum of ₱5,000 on a single receipt can get ₱200 off their purchase.

The same window also includes the Mini Bag Collection, under which shoppers receive one mini bag for every ₱5,000 minimum single-receipt spend. The collection comes in four stylish designs, giving shoppers a reason to complete their gift shopping in batches.

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Go Rewards members receive additional bonus points on top of existing offers. Go Rewards Classic members earn +25 bonus points on a minimum single-receipt purchase of ₱3,000, while Go Rewards Black members earn +50 bonus points on a minimum single-receipt purchase of ₱5,000.

During the Pre-Holiday Sale from November 13 to 17, Robinsons Department Store is also offering deals on fashion, beauty, and accessories. Featured brands include Fossil, Revlon, Snailwhite, Hyundai, BNY, and Stella.

Full-Day Promos and Holiday Gear Discounts

The retailer's full-day promotions run from November 15 to December 15 and continue after the 6 PM flash window closes. Shoppers who reach qualifying spend thresholds can buy lifestyle gear at reduced prices.

A minimum single-receipt spend of ₱5,000 qualifies shoppers to purchase the Holiday Special Backpack Chair for ₱749. Shoppers who reach a ₱10,000 single-receipt threshold can get the Holiday Special Trolley Chair for ₱899.

Robinsons Department Store is also offering Shop Now, Pay Later, which provides 0% interest on installments of up to 6 months. The option is designed to help shoppers manage larger holiday purchases with a flexible budget.

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Home and kitchen essentials are also part of the Pre-Holiday Sale from November 13 to 17. Discounts apply to a Kyowa air fryer, a Tefal handheld steamer, and bedsheet sets from Martha Stewart and Home Choice.

Brands Across Fashion, Home, Beauty, and Kids

Robinsons Department Store is carrying a range of labels for different gift recipients and household needs. For year-end parties, the store highlights Privileged, Gallardo, Executive, and Ted Moss for fashion.

For living spaces and holiday hosting, Robinsons Department Store points shoppers to appliances and home decor from Home Essentials and Hanabishi. For self-care and beauty bundles, the lineup includes Stella, Never Been Kissed, The Bath Lab, and Tsubaki.

Parents can shop for baby and kids' items as well. Hudson Baby and The Little Prince are featured for attire and baby essentials, while Grizzly, British Polo, Playground, and Barbie offer kids' wardrobe staples at budget-friendly prices during the November 13 to 17 sale.

Shoppers who want updates on new flash sales, product drops, and exclusive offers can follow the official Robinsons Department Store pages on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.