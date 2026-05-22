Robinhood Padilla Denies Helping Dole Rosa Evade Authorities, Says No Warrant Against Him

Senator Robinhood Padilla has denied aiding Senator Ronald dela Rosa evade authorities during the recent security tensions in the Senate. He insists there is no basis to consider dela Rosa a fugitive because no local warrant had been issued against him.

SENATOR Robinhood Padilla denied accusations that he helped Senator Ronald dela Rosa evade authorities during the recent security tensions inside the Senate, insisting there was no basis to consider the lawmaker a fugitive because no local warrant had been issued against him.

In a press release issued Friday, May 22, Padilla rejected claims that he secretly assisted dela Rosa in leaving the Senate complex following the chaotic events earlier this month linked to the International Criminal Court (ICC) case against the former police chief.

"Wala namang warrant. Ayon mismo sa Senate President, wala ring local warrant. Kaya very relaxed kami," Padilla said. The senator maintained that dela Rosa openly left the Senate despite the presence of police officers, security personnel, and surveillance cameras throughout the compound.

He also stressed that neither the Philippine National Police nor the National Bureau of Investigation presented a local court-issued warrant during the incident





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Senator Robin Padilla Senator Ronald Dela Rosa International Criminal Court (ICC) Anti-Drug Campaign Fugitive Local Warrant

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