Amazon MGM Studios has named Robert Pattinson the seventh actor to play James Bond, with Denis Villeneuve directing and Steven Knight writing the script.

Robert Pattinson will be the next James Bond, Amazon MGM Studios announced on Monday. The British actor succeeds Daniel Craig, who bowed out of the role after the 2021 movie No Time to Die.

Pattinson becomes only the seventh actor down the decades to play Ian Fleming's legendary fictional spy. Pattinson, 40, said in a statement that James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema. He called being entrusted with 007 the honor of a lifetime. He also said he is deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in him.

Also read Robert Pattinson Confirmed as Seventh James Bond in Amazon MGM Reboot

Villeneuve To Direct First Amazon Bond

He added that to say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. The upcoming movie will be the first Bond adventure under Amazon MGM Studios, which took creative control of the film franchise under a new joint venture with longtime rights holders Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli in 2025. Denis Villeneuve, an Oscar nominee known for the Dune trilogy and Arrival, is set to direct. The script was written by Briton Steven Knight.

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Villeneuve said Pattinson has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. Producers include Amy Pascal and David Heyman, with Tanya Lapointe as executive producer. The Bond franchise made its debut in 1962 with Sean Connery in Dr. No. More than two dozen Bond films have been released, bringing in more than $7 billion in global ticket sales. Pattinson has had a busy 2026 with films The Odyssey, The Drama and Primetime.

He will also feature in Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three, to be released next month. He made his big-screen debut in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in 2005 as Cedric Diggory. He went on to star in The Twilight Saga, The Lost City of Z and Tenet. Born on May 13, 1986 in London, Pattinson started out in amateur dramatics.

Pattinson Follows Batman Role With 007

After building a cult following in The Twilight Saga, he received critical acclaim for eclectic roles in arthouse films. He was nominated for best actor at Cannes in 2017 for Good Time. He also starred in Die, My Love alongside Jennifer Lawrence. Pattinson is no stranger to following other actors in famous roles, having played Batman in the 2022 film The Batman.

A sequel, The Batman: Part II, is in production and reportedly set for cinemas in 2027. Sarah-Louise Robertson, editor of Digital Spy, said he was Batman for goodness' sake and is dropping the cape to get into a Tom Ford tuxedo. She said he swooped in at the last minute as the underdog and will reinvent the franchise.

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Pattinson only recently joined a list of reported contenders that included Slow Horses actor Jack Lowden and One Night Only star Callum Turner. Other actors who played Bond include Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan. George Lazenby played the character in 1969's On Her Majesty's Secret Service. The Bond series is based on Ian Fleming's novels, starting with Casino Royale in 1953.

Royal Family Welcomes New James Bond

The official Instagram account of Britain's royal family welcomed the news, saying Welcome to His Majesty's Secret Service, Mr. Bond. Amazon MGM Studios said few films carry the kind of anticipation that comes with James Bond. The studio said it has strived to honor the passionate fans, the legacy, and the future of this iconic character. It added that it is thrilled to welcome Pattinson as its 007.

Pattinson has also voiced the heron in the English-language version of Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron. His modelling career includes a long collaboration with Dior. Off screen, he has played guitar and piano since age four. He has joked that music is his back-up plan if acting fails.

He previously dated FKA Twigs and since 2018 has been with model Suki Waterhouse, with whom he has a daughter.